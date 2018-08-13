More than 480 Central Methodist University students graduated recently through CMU's main campus in Fayette, Mo., extended locations, and online programs.
The following students from local areas were among the graduates:
William Cagle from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy
Crystal Grillo from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy
Sean Martin from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy
Jonathan Miller from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy
Sarah Shumake from Farmington (63640), who studied in St. Louis and earned a Bachelor of Health Sciences
Shannon Wells from Potosi (63664), who studied at CMU's main campus in Fayette and earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology
Shelbie Benson from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business
Amanda Govero from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business
Kristin McCourtney from Potosi (63664), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business
Daniel Arnold from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Steven Tedder from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Amber Province from Bismarck (63624), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Psychology
LeRoy Beard from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Jacob Moore from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Martha Bradley from Farmington (63640), who studied at CMU's main campus in Fayette and earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Political Science
Tashia Benson from Potosi (63664), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Early Childhood)
Scarlett Bollinger from Caledonia (63631), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Early Childhood)
Taylor Camillo from Minera Point (63660), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Elementary)
Jakob Chapman from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Elementary)
Madelyne Eye from Mineral Point (63660), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Elementary)
Justice Mosier from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Elementary)
Ryan Thompson from Fredericktown (63645), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Elementary)
Jessica Wade from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Elementary)
Destinee Speer from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Middle School - Language Arts)
Kyle Smith from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Middle School - Math)
Logan Blunt from Bismarck (63624), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Middle School - Science)
Isaac Bryan from Mineral Point (63660), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Middle School - Social Science)
Sara Duncan from Fredericktown (63645), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Special Education)
Ashley Maberry from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Special Education)
Nicole Stetler from Potosi (63664), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Special Education)
Andrew Abts from Farmington (63640), who studied in St. Louis and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Caitlyn Fields from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Patricia Firle from Desloge (63601), who studied at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jayden Boyd from Desloge (63601), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jacob Emanuel from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brandy Grado from Fredericktown (63645), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jenny Griggs from Mineral Point (63660), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Crystal Otte from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tammy Walka-Cooper from Fredericktown (63645), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Gabrielle Williams from Park Hills (63601), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Stacy Dorris from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jerusha Winkler from Park Hills (63601), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Talisha Brooks from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Karen Davidson from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Anthony Downs from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Justin Moon from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kayla Bone from Fredericktown (63645), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Pamela DeGuire from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Christopher Taylor from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Rhonda Klug from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Education
Heather Beister from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling
Bobbi Chazelle from Potosi (63664), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling
Merri Copeland-Cook from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling
Meghan Jones from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling
Lynn Knox from Valles Mines (63087), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling
Rachel Lewis from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling
Sheila Steinmetz from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling
Susan Valle from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling
Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.