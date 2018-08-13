Subscribe for 17¢ / day

More than 480 Central Methodist University students graduated recently through CMU's main campus in Fayette, Mo., extended locations, and online programs.

The following students from local areas were among the graduates:

William Cagle from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy

Crystal Grillo from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy

Sean Martin from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy

Jonathan Miller from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy

Sarah Shumake from Farmington (63640), who studied in St. Louis and earned a Bachelor of Health Sciences

Shannon Wells from Potosi (63664), who studied at CMU's main campus in Fayette and earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology

Shelbie Benson from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business

Amanda Govero from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business

Kristin McCourtney from Potosi (63664), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business

Daniel Arnold from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Steven Tedder from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Amber Province from Bismarck (63624), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Psychology

LeRoy Beard from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Jacob Moore from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Martha Bradley from Farmington (63640), who studied at CMU's main campus in Fayette and earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Political Science

Tashia Benson from Potosi (63664), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Early Childhood)

Scarlett Bollinger from Caledonia (63631), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Early Childhood)

Taylor Camillo from Minera Point (63660), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Elementary)

Jakob Chapman from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Elementary)

Madelyne Eye from Mineral Point (63660), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Elementary)

Justice Mosier from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Elementary)

Ryan Thompson from Fredericktown (63645), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Elementary)

Jessica Wade from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Elementary)

Destinee Speer from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Middle School - Language Arts)

Kyle Smith from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Middle School - Math)

Logan Blunt from Bismarck (63624), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Middle School - Science)

Isaac Bryan from Mineral Point (63660), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Middle School - Social Science)

Sara Duncan from Fredericktown (63645), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Special Education)

Ashley Maberry from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Special Education)

Nicole Stetler from Potosi (63664), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Special Education)

Andrew Abts from Farmington (63640), who studied in St. Louis and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Caitlyn Fields from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Patricia Firle from Desloge (63601), who studied at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jayden Boyd from Desloge (63601), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jacob Emanuel from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brandy Grado from Fredericktown (63645), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jenny Griggs from Mineral Point (63660), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Crystal Otte from Farmington (63640), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tammy Walka-Cooper from Fredericktown (63645), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Gabrielle Williams from Park Hills (63601), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Stacy Dorris from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jerusha Winkler from Park Hills (63601), who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Talisha Brooks from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Karen Davidson from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Anthony Downs from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Justin Moon from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kayla Bone from Fredericktown (63645), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Pamela DeGuire from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Christopher Taylor from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Rhonda Klug from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Education

Heather Beister from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling

Bobbi Chazelle from Potosi (63664), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling

Merri Copeland-Cook from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling

Meghan Jones from Bonne Terre (63628), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling

Lynn Knox from Valles Mines (63087), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling

Rachel Lewis from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling

Sheila Steinmetz from Farmington (63640), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling

Susan Valle from Park Hills (63601), who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments