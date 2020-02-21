CMU students earn degrees

Central Methodist University celebrated the graduation of more than 300 students at the Winter Commencement ceremony on Dec. 7. Students from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) and the College of Graduate and Extended Studies were honored.
Local students were among the graduates:
McKinsey Amonette, Farmington, Bachelor of Science Nursing in BSN Completion Program; Linda Brewer, Potosi, Bachelor of Science in Child Development; Courtney Callahan, Park Hills, Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education; Savannah Chapman, Bonne Terre, Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Natasha Chiles, Blackwell, Bachelor of Science in Business; Anna Cook, French Village, Bachelor of Science in Business; Kyle Currington, Park Hills, Bachelor Health Sciences in Health Sciences; Rebecca Dalton, Desloge, Bachelor of Science Nursing in BSN Completion Program; Makayla Day, Park Hills, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration; Joseph Gilmore, Farmington, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude; Vivian Hamilton, Fredericktown, Bachelor of Science in Business;
Stephanie Hayes, Park Hills, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies; Katelyn Landress, Fredericktown, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; William Long, Fredericktown, Bachelor of Science Education in Middle School Social Science; Katie Lynch, Park Hills, Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education; Becky Manion, Park Hills, Bachelor of Science Education in Early Childhood Education; Rebecca McMillian, Park Hills, Master, Education in Education; Jacob Mercer, Potosi, Bachelor of Science in Business; Jordan Peppers, Desloge, Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education; Michelle Peppers, Fredericktown, Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education; Brittany Redmond, Farmington, Bachelor of Science Nursing in BSN Completion Program, Cum Laud; Patricia Rhodes, Farmington, Bachelor of Science Nursing in BSN Completion Program; Shelby Sims, Bonne Terre, Bachelor of Science Education in Early Childhood Education; Tiffany Smith, Bonne Terre, Bachelor of Science in Psychology;
DrewAnn Spell, Bonne Terre, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies; Sehra Terrill, Bonne Terre, Bachelor of Science in Business; Darren Thomas, Desloge, Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education; Hayley Thomas, Park Hills, Bachelor of Science Education in Early Childhood Education; Kaitlyn Thomas, Park Hills, Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education; Tiffany Ulrich, Bonne Terre, Bachelor of Science Nursing in BSN Completion Program; Chase Vargo, Farmington, Bachelor of Science Nursing in BSN Completion Program; Kimberly Weiss, Bismarck, Bachelor of Science Nursing in BSN Completion Program; Lori Wells, Farmington, Bachelor of Science in Business; Amber Whitmore, Park Hills, Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education; Michaela Williams, Irondale, Bachelor of Science Nursing in BSN Completion Program; Litany Worley, Farmington, Bachelor of Science Nursing in BSN Completion Program; Sarai Worley, Farmington, Bachelor of Science Nursing in BSN Completion Program.
Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, and through extension sites and online.