CMU students earn degrees

Central Methodist University celebrated the graduation of more than 300 students at the Winter Commencement ceremony on Dec. 7. Students from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) and the College of Graduate and Extended Studies were honored.

Local students were among the graduates:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McKinsey Amonette, Farmington, Bachelor of Science Nursing in BSN Completion Program; Linda Brewer, Potosi, Bachelor of Science in Child Development; Courtney Callahan, Park Hills, Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education; Savannah Chapman, Bonne Terre, Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Natasha Chiles, Blackwell, Bachelor of Science in Business; Anna Cook, French Village, Bachelor of Science in Business; Kyle Currington, Park Hills, Bachelor Health Sciences in Health Sciences; Rebecca Dalton, Desloge, Bachelor of Science Nursing in BSN Completion Program; Makayla Day, Park Hills, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration; Joseph Gilmore, Farmington, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude; Vivian Hamilton, Fredericktown, Bachelor of Science in Business;