A popular North County coach’s battle against death ended Sunday when Ed Hart, 55, of Park Hills, died after spending more than half of a year at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

He entered the hospital Oct. 21 with a failing heart that stemmed from cardiomyopathy, and spent the ensuing months recovering from multiple surgeries, keeping up his will to live with the help of his family, and enjoying his friends’ and softball players’ many visits, thoughtful presents and sweet gestures.

“It is with a heavy heart that on day 191 we lost our hero,” Dena, his wife, posted on Facebook Sunday night. “Ed passed away this evening at 4:49 pm surrounded by his biggest fans. Our hearts are broken.”

North County Athletic Director Jimmy Palmer said the softball players have suffered a great loss.

“I know they visited him in the hospital a number of times,” he said. “There was lots of emotion. When they did go see him, you could really tell how much it just genuinely meant to those kids. And for him to give his time away to those kids for free, you can tell that they really just valued it and appreciated it.”

Coach Steve Elam said losing Ed as a coach was a tremendous loss.

“It’s not only about the relationships he had with the girls, but the knowledge and the positivity and everything he brings to our team,” he said. “It'll be a huge loss for our team. They think of Ed as a father figure but also somebody who has known and has coached girls’ fast-pitch softball for a long time. They respected everything that he gave to them. His death is a huge loss for our program.”

Ed’s wife, Dena, had posted about a week before that Ed was very sick and back on a vent. The volunteer assistant coach of the North County Raiders softball team was, once again, taking a dip on the roller coaster of health he’d been on since fall.

“Ed has pneumonia again and a severe blood infection. I really thought we were turning a corner,” Dena posted April 17. “He is having a rough time due to all the fluid retention. Please pray specifically that the cultures come back negative and the extra fluid comes off quickly so that he is more comfortable. He is back on the vent. We appreciate all your love and support.”

Funeral arrangements for Ed include visitation, to be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 1 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. The family has asked that all who come wear their favorite sports jersey, to honor Ed.

Memorials can be made to the Heal Coach Hart Account at First State Community Bank for the Ed Hart Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Having deep ties to Central School District, Ed’s family and friends will also be remembering his good nature and legacy at a Celebration of Life on May 20 at the Central Elementary ball field otherwise known as "The Ed."

More details about the arrangements can be seen and condolences can be shared online at www.czboyer.com.

Many who are familiar with Mineral Area Girls Fast-Pitch Softball will know who Ed was. He started the league about 18 years ago. He was a softball coach at North County High School, a husband, a father and a friend to many. He and Dena own Hart of the Wash Cleaning Supplies in Park Hills and the Liberty Street Cages in Farmington. Dena is on the Central R-3 School Board, which is her and Ed’s alma mater.

Their son, Sam, 20, and daughter Madelynne, 24, also graduated from Central. Ed was the president of the Central Athletic Booster Club for 14 years. Ed and Dena’s daughter, Madelynne, works for the North County School District where she and her dad coached softball together. Their son Sam, is a union ironworker.

In December, Dena was still holding out hope.

“It takes a village. We are so blessed and lucky to be able to sustain everything while we're going through all of this,” Dena said. “People have been very supportive of us, our kids, and our businesses during this difficult time. We have the best family who have been so generous and are always willing to lend a helping hand.

“You know, it's just an odd feeling to be on the receiving end. Ed and I have always tried to help as many people as we could and have instilled the same values in our kids. Nothing prepares you for being on the receiving end.

"We’re just so grateful.”

Ed’s high school principal, Dena said, shared some amazing words of condolence to the family that summed up Ed’s life well. Dale “Doc” Ste. Gemme posted on Facebook:

“One of the positive fringe benefits for an educator is realized if they are so blessed as to develop friendships with students that last a lifetime. I am so blessed. Conversely the negative aspect of that beautiful blessing is that it is inevitable that you are almost certain to lose some of those special students through accident or natural death. Such is the case at this time with the demise of Ed Hart.

“I remember Ed well, not because he was a super athlete or necessarily a top scholar. What I do remember Ed for is that he was just a good young man who was respectful, who was a solid school citizen and simply did what he was expected to do. In other words he was my kind of student, salt of the earth and dependable to do the right thing.

“After high school Ed became a ‘’super star” in my way of thinking. Along with his wonderful wife Dena they raised two children, Mady and Sam who reflected in their own personal lives the qualities which made their parents so respected and admired by all who knew them.

“There is no way to adequately enumerate all that Ed did during the far too few years he lived before his untimely death. He served his community as a city councilman and Central athletics through his leadership in the booster club and in other ways.

“However, perhaps his most important contribution of all was the indelible positive impact he had on hundreds of the area’s young ladies from several communities, through his involvement in coaching softball. We all know from personal experience that good teachers and coaches can and do make a lasting difference in the lives of young people. Few in our area left a larger or more positive footprint than did Coach Ed Hart.

“Thanks for all you did, Ed, and your supportive wife, Dena. You may be physically gone but your legacy will live on in the lives of your precious family and the many young lives you touched as Coach Ed.”