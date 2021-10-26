Coffman/St. Mary tornado upgraded to EF-3

During the county commission meeting Tuesday morning, St. Francois County Emergency Management Director Nick Jones spoke about damage from the tornado Sunday night.
He noted in his report that four homes were totally destroyed, four suffered major damage and 10 had minor damage.
One mobile home had major damage as a result of the tornado.
“The storm struck the southern part of St. Francois County at approximately 8:30 p.m. The storm path began on State Route H and traveled in a northeastern direction towards Coffman and entered Ste. Genevieve County,” his report said.
Jones spoke to the Daily Journal Tuesday afternoon and provided more details on the tornado.
“The tornado is officially an EF-3,” he said. “Usually an EF-3 rips the tops of houses off, moves the foundation some. Most of it was an EF-2 that we saw, but some of what we saw today was an EF-3 between St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties right on the border.”
According to the National Weather Service, an EF-3 tornado has winds estimated between 136-165 mph. The NWS posted that the worst damage of the Coffman/St. Mary/Chester tornado was between Route F and Pleasant Hill Church Road south of Hawn State Park.
Jones said that he is meeting with SEMA on Wednesday.
“We are going to plot the path through St. Francois County and try to figure out what the distance was, but they are thinking the whole storm system is 30-40 miles long if not longer. It ran up to St. Mary and Chester, Illinois. It actually started a little further south from here too. I heard that they found some more damage down in Reynolds County.”
If anybody needs further assistance, they can reach out to St. Francois County Emergency Management at 573-747-9558.
On Monday morning, Wolf Creek Fire District estimated that 25-30 homes and buildings were completely destroyed with another 25-30 damaged throughout their coverage area in St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties. On Monday evening Wolf Creek provided a map showing the locations of all of the damaged structures from Sunday night’s storm.
Possum Hollow Road will remain closed to the public for the remainder of the week and possibly into early next week for St. Francois County Road and Bridge to clean up damage from Sunday night’s tornado.
Sheriff Dan Bullock said that deputies are patrolling the area and have turned a lot of people away from entering the road.
“It’s restricted to local traffic right now, I know people are curious and want to see, they can come back after we get this straightened out,” he said.
Highway Administrator John Gross said Ameren finished their work Tuesday, but there is much to be done.
“We do have the road where it is passable,” he said. “Some areas of the road are only one lane. Over the course of the next several weeks we will be in there clearing trees and brush on the right-of-way.
“We have road closed signs up. I understand that people are still checking on loved ones or homeowners that they want to help. But from our standpoint, with us using up the entire road to accomplish the cleanup, it really slows down our progress. We have trucks blocking our work zones so that we can do our job unimpeded.”
Gross stated that if someone does need to get in for any reason, they need to use patience with county workers.
“If you walk up to them and say that you are trying to get to the neighbor’s house and give them help, you may have to give us 15-20 minutes to get things situated and out of the way,” he said. “It’s not a regular workday where you we can just pull stuff to the side of the road and let you through. It’s a unique situation that requires a different approach as to how we work our day-to-day operations.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com