Coffman/St. Mary tornado upgraded to EF-3

Highway Administrator John Gross said Ameren finished their work Tuesday, but there is much to be done.

“We do have the road where it is passable,” he said. “Some areas of the road are only one lane. Over the course of the next several weeks we will be in there clearing trees and brush on the right-of-way.

“We have road closed signs up. I understand that people are still checking on loved ones or homeowners that they want to help. But from our standpoint, with us using up the entire road to accomplish the cleanup, it really slows down our progress. We have trucks blocking our work zones so that we can do our job unimpeded.”

Gross stated that if someone does need to get in for any reason, they need to use patience with county workers.

“If you walk up to them and say that you are trying to get to the neighbor’s house and give them help, you may have to give us 15-20 minutes to get things situated and out of the way,” he said. “It’s not a regular workday where you we can just pull stuff to the side of the road and let you through. It’s a unique situation that requires a different approach as to how we work our day-to-day operations.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

