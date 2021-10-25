Coffman storm assessed

Farmington Fire Department was called out to assist Wolf Creek in the Coffman area where needed. Most of the responses were hampered by trees blocking roadways throughout the area.

St. Francois County Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland said Monday that some of his crew worked overnight to clear the roads. Crews had them open by Monday morning.

“We’ve been going all night,” he said. “It’s a mess in the southern part of the county. Our worst roads were Old Fredericktown, Knob Lick and Possum Hollow. Lots of trees down, poles and lines. It held us up Sunday night, because we had to wait for Ameren to come and clear the lines before we could clear the trees. If there’s lines in them, we can’t touch them until we get the clearance from Ameren.

“Everybody is working storm damage today. We had about half the crews in Sunday night, they came in about 9 p.m. and worked all night. Our whole workforce is focusing on this storm cleanup for most likely all week.”

Wolf Creek Fire Protection District released a statement Monday morning regarding conditions in the area.