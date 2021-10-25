Coffman storm assessed

Southern St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties suffered extensive tornado damage Sunday night.
A tornado reportedly touched down near Possum Hollow Road where, according to Wolf Creek Fire Chief Bart Mabry, residents became trapped in a home.
“A tree had them pinned, they couldn’t get out the door,” he said. “Everybody else got out on their own or with their neighbors.”
Several homes and outbuildings along the path were left in various states of damage.
The tornadic activity left behind damaged homes and debris while crossing Old Fredericktown Road, Knob Lick Road and Route OO. The next known damage is where the tornado struck at the intersection of Worley and Busiek roads. A house and barn received minor damage as the reported tornado traveled down Busiek Road to the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and then crossed into Ste. Genevieve County and traveled along Route F.
It then traveled along or parallel to Route F for several miles creating intense damage to trees, power lines and buildings. A home on Route AA near the intersection to Route. F was destroyed with the resident being trapped inside and receiving minor injuries before being rescued by neighbors. The tornado continued down Route F to Crown Valley Brewery, causing extensive damage to the brewery and several of the outbuildings. About a mile later, the old Coffman Baptist Church building was leveled and the current sanctuary suffered heavy damage before dissipating.
Farmington Fire Department was called out to assist Wolf Creek in the Coffman area where needed. Most of the responses were hampered by trees blocking roadways throughout the area.
St. Francois County Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland said Monday that some of his crew worked overnight to clear the roads. Crews had them open by Monday morning.
“We’ve been going all night,” he said. “It’s a mess in the southern part of the county. Our worst roads were Old Fredericktown, Knob Lick and Possum Hollow. Lots of trees down, poles and lines. It held us up Sunday night, because we had to wait for Ameren to come and clear the lines before we could clear the trees. If there’s lines in them, we can’t touch them until we get the clearance from Ameren.
“Everybody is working storm damage today. We had about half the crews in Sunday night, they came in about 9 p.m. and worked all night. Our whole workforce is focusing on this storm cleanup for most likely all week.”
Wolf Creek Fire Protection District released a statement Monday morning regarding conditions in the area.
According to the Wolf Creek Fire Department, at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a tornado touched down on Possum Hollow Road and traveled northeast crossing the intersection of Old Fredericktown Road and Knob Lick Road.
The tornado continued northeast, crossing Route OO and portions of Worley Road until it intersected Route F. It then continued on an east/northeastern path following Route F to Coffman to Route B when it lifted and dissipated.
Wolf Creek received its first of many calls at 8:45 p.m. for power lines on a car with occupants still in the car.
“Minutes later we received a call for a damaged building in Coffman with a gas leak. Brush 4280 responded to the power lines call on Knob Lick Rd while Rescue Pumper 4261 and Squad 4285 responded to the gas leak,” the press release states. “4261 and 4285 encountered numerous trees across Hwy F near the Hwy AA area blocking access and were delayed in their response.
“We then received a call for a collapse house on Hwy AA with subjects trapped. Farmington Fire was requested for mutual aid to respond to Hwy AA from Hwy 32. While on Hwy AA they also ran into trees blocking the roadway and their response.
“A second engine from Farmington was requested to respond to Hwy B and Hwy 32 near I 55 and backtrack to Coffman. We received a second call for a house collapse with subjects trapped near Hwy F and Hwy MM. Engine 4260 responded down Hwy OO attempting to access MM Hwy from another direction further.”
Route OO was found to be impassable due to downed power lines and trees.
“At that point as more calls for collapsed dwellings with trapped subjects began to come into dispatch, mutual aid was requested from Leadington, Leadwood, Park Hills, Doe Run, Bismarck and Desloge Fire Departments.”
Further information was relayed to first responders that houses were destroyed on Possum Hollow, Old Fredericktown, Route OO, various areas of Coffman, Route AA and McDaniel Road.
“Mutual aid departments were assigned to these roads for search and rescue efforts along with Engine 4261 and Engine 4260,” the press release continues. “St. Louis County USAR Strike Team 5 was also requested and set up at Farmington Fire Station for staging of their units. They were also deployed to various roadways to check collapsed houses.
“St. Francois County and Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Departments also assisted in checking houses and called in several off-duty deputies to assist.”
Firefighters worked well into the morning hours and operations were discontinued at about 2:30 a.m. Monday with no fatalities or serious injuries reported. However, approximately 25-30 homes and buildings were completely destroyed with another 25-30 damaged.
PHOTOS: Coffman Area Tornado Aftermath
“We would like to thank all the departments that assisted along with St. Francois County 911 for their hard work during emergency operations for our department while also working a large-scale incident in St. Mary,” the release stated.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com