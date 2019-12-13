The Farmington Elks Lodge announced that Payton Cole is the Bismarck High School Student of the month of December.
Cole is the daughter of Kenneth and Amanda Cole. She is on the Principal’s Honor Roll, a member of National Honor Society and named Academic All-State. She was selected for the East Central All-District Choir and was all-district and all-conference in softball.
She is a member of Students for Life, serving as President and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, also serving as president. She is a member of the BHS Student Council, holding several offices. She has volunteered for Adopt-A-Road, World Changer Missions, bell ringing and tutoring. She has qualified for the Missouri All-State Choir.
She plans to attend the College of the Ozarks and will enroll in the nursing program. She will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded on May 3.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.