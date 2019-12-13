{{featured_button_text}}
Bismarck High School Student of the Month

Cole

 submitted photo

The Farmington Elks Lodge announced that Payton Cole is the Bismarck High School Student of the month of December.

Cole is the daughter of Kenneth and Amanda Cole. She is on the Principal’s Honor Roll, a member of National Honor Society and named Academic All-State. She was selected for the East Central All-District Choir and was all-district and all-conference in softball.

She is a member of Students for Life, serving as President and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, also serving as president. She is a member of the BHS Student Council, holding several offices. She has volunteered for Adopt-A-Road, World Changer Missions, bell ringing and tutoring. She has qualified for the Missouri All-State Choir.

She plans to attend the College of the Ozarks and will enroll in the nursing program. She will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded on May 3.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments