College: A different experience

No labs or lectures.
No club meetings, concerts or sports practices.
No study time in the library.
No time to socialize with friends.
It's almost been a month since colleges and universities around the nation dismissed in-person classes and opted for online-only learning due to fear over the quickly spreading coronavirus.
This sudden shift of instruction from the classroom to computer-based classes has students scrambling to adjust to these unexpected changes.
For some students, this transition included moving back home with only a few days’ notice.
Missouri University of Science and Technology Freshman Zach Pipkin said, “It’s been kind of surreal.”
He said first, all of the St. Patrick’s Day events were canceled, which is “a big deal in Rolla” because the university has several festivities planned around March 17.
Then all of the university’s classes were going to be moved online starting March 18 for about a month. Later, it was announced all of the classes would be completely online for the remainder of the semester starting March 16.
“All of these decisions were made over the course of a weekend,” said Pipkin. “Everything escalated so quickly.”
They found out about all the changes the same weekend everyone was encouraged to move out of the residence halls.
“We’ve been trying to process all the changes that the university has been making,” Zach’s mother, Melissa, said, adding that the school has been great to communicate the changes and updates with their students.
“Leaving our house to move Zach home was surreal to Chris and me,” she said. “We weren’t really sure how to feel. We weren’t planning to move him back until May.”
She said there were a few parents moving their students out of the dorm while they were there but overall the campus was mostly empty.
“With our local schools closing and universities closing, it’s hard to know how to feel,” she said.
Melissa added that they are happy to have Zach home and safe with them.
“With so many students and faculty members on S&T’s campus who may have studied abroad, there is always the worry that he would have been exposed to the virus,” she said. “We are realists and know that getting exposed can happen anywhere, but with the concentration of people in classes, dorm rooms and dining halls, it raised his chances.”
Pipkin said he thinks the structure of online learning will be “more informal and fluid.”
“Our in-class meetings were very structured and rigid,” he said. “I think it will be more difficult to learn.”
He said when he was on campus, he had an obligation to attend classes and learn every day.
“My time at home was meant to relax,” he said, “and now that I am at home, I don’t feel like I will have the same motivation and mindset to learn the material.”
Pipkin said exams are planned for two weeks away even though the students have no idea how tests will be handled. He also needed S&T’s specific programs to complete coursework but these are not readily available for personal use. He had to download a trial version of the program which will only cover about half of the remaining semester.
“I will also miss having friends to lean on for support and the on-campus resources that S&T has available for its students to learn and succeed,” he said.
Levi Mills, of Irondale, is a sophomore at St. Louis College of Pharmacy and was informed March 12 that his classes were shifting to all online courses starting March 23.
“I feel like learning the information will be challenging for the remainder of the semester since everything is online,” he said.
Only one of his classes will “meet” at a certain time online – chemistry at 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – with a lecture through Skype.
The St. Louis College of Pharmacy students did not have to move out of their dorms. Mills chose not to in case he is able to go back to campus during finals week. He said he can move out anytime since he is only about an hour and a half from his school.
With the transition to online-only classes, Mills said he is missing out on club activities, group study sessions and tutoring.
Although he understands the need for the changes, he feels like classes will be much more difficult online.
His advice to other college students is to stay at home, focus and finish the semester.
Nathan Hollock is a sophomore at S&T. He moved back home after receiving an email on March 12 informing him that all of school’s classes would transition to online coursework on March 16.
He moved out three days later and returned home to Terre Du Lac.
Hollock is worried about connectivity issues when the internet is down or power is out and also how quizzes, exams and labs will be carried out in this new online-only format.
Some of his courses will meet online at the same time as usual while others are switching to an asynchronous format in which the professors upload lectures and students watch them on their own time.
Hollock said not being on campus is tough because he’s missing out on club activities as well as making connections with people with whom he studied. He’s also missing out on many hands-on learning experiences.
“With all of these changes occurring at the same time, it has been pretty stressful and I often feel a bit overwhelmed,” said Hollock.
His advice to other college-age students is to “have flexibility and try to understand that the professors are doing the best they can.”
Twins Gabriela and Grace Miller, of Farmington, are college freshmen.
Grace has been living at home while attending Mineral Area College. She received an emailed notice from MAC about classes and then a text from MAC Theatre Director Chuck Gallaher. Miller had been cast as Scaramouche in “Spring Musical: We Will Rock You.” She was also choreographing the show. The performance has now been canceled, along with all other activities at MAC.
For Grace, online classes began March 23. She has some anxiety about that because she’s never been very good at keeping up with herself and sticking to a tight schedule. She’s also a visual learner.
“Learning online has never been my specialty,” she said. “I prefer face-to-face human interaction. Always.”
She said so far it appears that her classes will be at her own pace as long as the work is turned in by deadline. She has not yet received emails from her professors and instructors for her performance-based classes.
Grace’s sister, Gabriela, is a freshman at Saint Louis University where she is studying psychology. She and SLU students first received an email March 9 to notify them of an extended break. Within two days, the situation had changed.
“We went from having a break to being online until April 30,” Gabriela said, “to finishing out the semester online completely.”
She’s anticipating challenges she’ll encounter with all online classes. One professor is doing a video chat, which Gabriela feels will be hard to adapt to this change.
“I’m usually not at the top of things when classes are online and I’m worried that my A’s may turn to not-so-good grades,” she said.
Gabriela said her English class is asynchronous, meaning they have due dates and must meet those although they’re working on their own time. Her philosophy class is meeting for video lectures at their regular class time to continue discussion. Her philosophy and psychology classes have group chats for students enrolled in the classes.
The dance showcase she has been working on all year was canceled, along with her sorority initiation for Phi Mu. Greek Week was also canceled along with activities planned during that time.
Stressed and “anxious about the disease” is how Gabriela said she’s currently feeling. She’s also upset that her friends and she have all departed “without so much as an ominous and gloomy goodbye.”
“It sucks,” she said, “it really does. But it’s going to be OK. These experiences being taken away hurt, but it’s the least we can do to ensure that a life isn’t taken away instead.”
She said she is grateful for her university and she knows SLU was the right school for her because she was so heartbroken to leave.
The school has kept their students updated and made sure they have support, whether that is academic or mental support which makes Gabriela even more proud to be a Billiken.
Tucker Watson, of Leadwood, is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
He said he’s thankful to have had prior experience completing online courses.
“From my experience, the student must be organized and well organized for online classes,” he said. “I do feel for the students that are used to the traditional classroom approach and for the students that may not have the resources at home to complete the online assignments to the best of their abilities.”
He urges other college students to buy a calendar if they don’t already have one to write down each week’s assignments and to create a routine so they can complete tasks each day.
Watson said his experience is that he understands topics better if they are taught in-person instead of in an online environment.
“I must say that my professors so far have displayed transparency and understanding of this unique situation and I believe they will be lenient in the beginning of this transition from in-person classes to all online classes,” he said.
Watson said he’s missing out on the social aspect of college including sporting events. He had just moved to Cape Girardeau this semester and was adjusting to his new independence and living alone.
“I think I speak for most college students when I say that I am disappointed,” he said. “As much as I love our area, I was enjoying my time away from home. I think these are the times that we need to call upon the Lord to grant us peace.”
Watson said this is a time when everyone needs to pray for strength as a country.
“As schools and churches shut down, we must continue our educational and spiritual learning on our own.”
