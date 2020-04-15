College: A different experience

The St. Louis College of Pharmacy students did not have to move out of their dorms. Mills chose not to in case he is able to go back to campus during finals week. He said he can move out anytime since he is only about an hour and a half from his school.

With the transition to online-only classes, Mills said he is missing out on club activities, group study sessions and tutoring.

Although he understands the need for the changes, he feels like classes will be much more difficult online.

His advice to other college students is to stay at home, focus and finish the semester.

Nathan Hollock is a sophomore at S&T. He moved back home after receiving an email on March 12 informing him that all of school’s classes would transition to online coursework on March 16.

He moved out three days later and returned home to Terre Du Lac.

Hollock is worried about connectivity issues when the internet is down or power is out and also how quizzes, exams and labs will be carried out in this new online-only format.

Some of his courses will meet online at the same time as usual while others are switching to an asynchronous format in which the professors upload lectures and students watch them on their own time.