Crash

A Cadet woman was injured Sunday in a one-vehicle accident that took place at 3:30 p.m. on southbound Highway 21 at Route CC in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Connie A. Perry, 59, of Cadet, failed to observe stopped traffic and ran into the rear of a southbound 2016 Dodge Dart driven by Zachary A. Peery, 33, of Potosi.

Perry, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was transported by Washington County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital-Jefferson where she was treated for moderate injuries.

The patrol reports that Perry’s car was totaled and Peery’s car received extensive damage.

