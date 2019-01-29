Cadets from the Fredericktown Army Junior ROTC and Farmington Air Force Junior ROTC took a step back in time during the annual JROTC Military Ball in Fredericktown.
It has become a tradition as Fredericktown's JROTC program extends an invite every year to their rivals in Farmington.
This year's theme was "Party Like It's 1999" and the cafetorium at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School was filled with '90s inspired decor, food and more.
"The last few years I have done this with the kids," Farmington JROTC Col. Daniel Sparks said. "I don't think I've ever seen kids having so much fun in such a healthy way."
Sparks said the world is full of bad stuff these days and the ball is a way for kids to have good fun without worrying.
The evening began with photos and then the rules were read before dinner was served.
Fredericktown ROTC Executive Officer Aaron Cooper read off the rules that included no cell phones, no elbows on the table, no raising of voices, asking politely for food, being well mannered at the table, bringing food to oneself and not the cadet to the food, to not cause drama and to have a great time.
Fredericktown Junior ROTC Battalion Commander Blake Olson said there would be consequences to those who did not follow the rules of the mess and that punishment would follow the meal.
"They set rules of the mess such as no elbows on the table and things like that and if you violate those rules you have to do a form of punishment," Fredericktown JROTC Sgt. Brian Cofer said. "Grog comes from the active duty traditions. In active duty it would be a whole different kind of grog."
Every year grog is made by two senior enlisted. This year the honor went to Executive Officer Aaron Cooper and Company Commander Caleb Cooper.
Some of the ingredients in this year's grog included black olives, cream cheese, bagels, peaches, cinnamon, oats, green salsa, honey, hot sauce, ketchup, and pickles.
Cofer said as a rule the two who make the grog must be the first to drink it.
"It's kind of a discipline thing but kind of a camaraderie thing as well," Cofer said. "At the end of the night everybody wanted to go taste it and it's like that every year."
This year there was a second choice offered to cadets and their guests who were called up to drink the grog. They were offered the option of singing karaoke.
"That's a new and a more modern twist," Sparks said. "I never experienced that but I am all for it because it is meant to be in good fun anyways and new traditions are as good as old ones in some instances."
Roughly 12 cadets and guests were called up to the challenge and while some hesitated all either drank the grog or sang the song.
Cadets then celebrated the rest of the evening dancing to classic '90s music.
Sparks said his cadets look forward to the ball all year and it is great for them to interact with other schools and other programs.
"Our mission is to create citizens of character and discipline for the nation and so it really is about taking care of kiddos and getting them ready for life after high school," Sparks said. "For Air Force JROTC one of the big misconceptions is that we are in the schools to recruit the kids to the military and that is actually not just wrong but way wrong."
Sparks said they are taught leadership, communication and citizenship as a way to prepare them for their future.
"Both Fredericktown's program and our program are about teaching them good choices, good life choices so that they can have healthy lives," Sparks said. "It's a way to encourage the kids that when you make good choices good things happen in your life."
Sparks said he sets up the cadets for success but lets them know it is up to them whether they go to the ball or not.
"We tell the cadets, these adults don't put these things on so we can keep kids from going," Sparks said. "We want them to go. For example, last night we had a cadet show up and he didn't have a good haircut and he knew that."
Sparks said the cadet's uniform looked good but his hair was not to the standards.
"We had a talk with him and said 'look by rights we shouldn't let you go because you aren't in standards but we are going to let you go because we want you to experience this,'" Sparks said "He came up later and he was one of those kids that really had a really great time and he said 'I can't believe I almost missed out on this for something as silly as a haircut.'"
Sparks said it encourages kids to see that when they make good choices, good things happen in their lives.
"For us we have everybody go, to get them outside of the everyday classroom because they don't get to see all 65 in the program," Cofer said. "They have to do a formal thing and use their manors and their etiquette."
Cofer said the night went well but he did feel some dressed down a little too informal after the dinner. He expected some of that since they are just teenagers.
