In response to a letter received last week from State Auditor Nicole Galloway requesting that the St. Francois County Commission invite her department to perform an audit of Prosecuting Attorney Jerrod Mahurin’s office, commissioners have approved a letter authorizing the audit by Galloway and her staff at the county’s expense.
The audit is due to allegations against Mahurin received by the state Whistleblower Program alleging his use of public funds for bonus payments to employees without the commission’s knowledge.
At the commission’s regular meeting held Tuesday morning, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher announced that the letter from Galloway regarding the audit had been received Aug. 7 and that the Aug. 14 meeting was the first meeting of the commissioners since that date.
“We have prepared a letter, and based on this meeting today we will sign it and send it if it is appropriate,” he said. “Motion?”
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins said, “I would move that we approve a letter to the Missouri State Auditor’s Office for the audit.” The motion was seconded by Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson.
Following the motion, Gallaher said, “I will comment that we’ve asked for a prompt audit to get it done and we have asked for a focused audit for cost control measures and that they have a very specific stated reason for their audit. So, we’ve asked them to focus within that range.”
Following Gallaher’s asking if there were any questions concerning the audit, County Public Administrator Gary Matheny said, “Basically, there’s different types of audits. There are standard accounting principles to determine whether the right protocol and procedures have been followed for the pay raises to get county commission approval; and then you have forensic audits where they look at the underlying reasons why things happened.
“Is this broad enough to authorize the state auditor’s office to actually do a forensic audit? That may explain a lot of uncertainty that’s out there among the general public as to what exactly has happened in the prosecutor’s office.”
Gallaher replied, “They tell me that it is.”
The motion was passed unanimously by the commission and Gallaher stated he would send the letter to Galloway both by email and U.S. Mail.
The following is the contents of the Aug. 14 letter to Galloway signed by the three county commissioners — Gallaher, Wilkinson and Mullins:
“Due to the recent allegations received by your Whistleblower program, we wish to invite, and hereby authorize, you to visit our County for the purpose of Auditing the Prosecuting Attorney’s office alleged use of public funds without Commission knowledge for bonus payments to employees. This audit should cover the years from January 1, 2015 to the present. We ask for the limited audit as a cost savings measure. We acted on, and granted, permission in this morning’s Commission meeting — the earliest possible time since receipt of your letter.
“Be advised that your audit may be likened to a journey. You will travel in those nearly four years through our transition from paper records to electronic data. We have had two Auditors (and two Deputy Auditors), two outside auditing firms for our annual audits, installed new accounting software and even replaced the computers. These factors should be considered when you prepare our requested cost estimate for the audit.
“When you arrive, we will provide your team with private space as needed. All requested minutes, emails, financial documents and any other materials desired will be promptly provided. We look forward to your results and will use any findings to improve our accounting systems for the future.
“I look forward to your response with the cost estimate, proposed schedule and facility requirements for the team. We ask for a prompt audit and are eagerly awaiting the results of your investigation.”
Responding to the letter sent last week by Galloway, Mahurin replied. “I’ve had a chance to review that letter,” he said. “Let me say first and foremost that I openly welcome any audit. I’ve been audited just like every officeholder at least twice if not three times every year because of the budget and the amount of money the county deals with. I have never had an issue with an audit or anything dealing with monetary expenditures.
“Any money that is ever paid out from my office — of any kind, through any fund, payroll or reimbursements — have to be sent over in the form of a purchase order through the county and have to be approved by the auditor and the county commission. I do not have access to any funds that I can disburse on my own.
“Any allegation that I would have used money inappropriately or disbursed bonuses — I don’t even have the ability to do that. I don’t actually have any money in my office. Everything is controlled by the commission, the county treasurer and the county auditor — and I have to request that money before it’s disbursed."
