Commission considers remote work request form

The St. Francois County Commission went over a proposed form for remote work requests by county employees when it met Tuesday.

Addressing the commissioners, County Clerk Kevin Engler informed them he had asked Human Resource Director Corey Schrum to come up with a Remote Work Request form for managers to approve employee requests to work at home for a specific and temporary reason. He added that such situations should be rare but explained that a problem had arisen “about three weeks ago” that proved to him that a request form was needed.

“We had a day where you all called off because of the changing weather. And we had several people who were off that day — whether they be sick or taking vacation days or whatever. Well, the time came to claim [their time worked], and four of them were suddenly working that day because they wanted to get the five hours of pay. That presented a problem because after confronting a couple of them — and I’ll interject here, one of them said, ‘Yeah, [we] were there,’ and one of their other coworkers said, ‘No, they weren’t there’ — so, I had Corey go back to the video."

Engler explained that county buildings have cameras at every door to keep a record of those entering and leaving the building.

“So, for that person to be there that day, they would have had to miraculously appear in their office because they didn’t use any of the doors. So, that’s a problem. Now, two of the people said they were working from home. Well, we don’t have any record [that] these people were supposed to be working from home. If that’s going to be the case, then somebody needs to know about it. You all need to know about it that they were authorized [to work] from home. In another case, the person said their elected official said it was OK to take those hours even though they weren’t in that day — and that is a problem also.

“We’ve got two or three people that are on salary. If that’s the case, we need to know if you’re home and continue to know that you’re home because you’re working or you’re home because you’re taking a day off or a sick day or something like that. So, I asked them to do a remote work request. Now, I know that I’ve talked to you individually about this and at least one of you thinks we shouldn’t have any working from home. I don’t care. I just would ask that you get them as a clarification. If our people are going to be working from home, and we contact them and say, ‘You claimed hours that you weren’t here,’ well, they were working from home. We need to know if they were authorized to do that.”

The Remote Work Request asks for the employee’s name, department, current position title, expected duration and/or dates, and the reason for the request. This is followed by seven bullet points:

• The request for a work remote work arrangement is a privilege and should be limited for rare occasions. Employees are not guaranteed the opportunity to work remotely.

• The employee, department head, or Commission may, at its discretion, discontinue or modify remote work arrangements at any time.

• This policy does not allow flexible arrangements for medical, loss of childcare or any other reasons.

• Employees are expected to clearly communicate when they are working remotely, how to contact them, and be accessible during scheduled work times.

• If a request is changed or discontinued, Human Resources must be notified and provided the updated agreement.

• If you are out of the office and do not have an approved remote arrangement, you will be required to enter either sick or vacation for that time absent.

• This must be approved by the department head, as well as the Commission, and signed before the remote work begins.

At the bottom of the form are blocks in which the employee, supervisor, and county commission can sign their names to the request.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked for a motion to accept the Remote Work Request form as county policy.

Commissioners Kary Buckley and David Kater requested that the vote be postponed until another meeting to give them more time to look over the form.

Engler said, “That’s fine because we’re going to start working on policy changes. I hope this will be incorporated. This is more of a recognition that some employees may not be truthful with us, and we need to make sure that they know that, if we’re going to continue [allowing work from home], we’re probably going to have to see [the form].”

Other actions taken by the commission include:

• Hearing the quarterly report for Missouri Extension given by Kendra Graham.

• Approval of a change order for reroofing and HVAC modifications at the county jail was approved. The initial contract amount was $1,311,749.98. Previous reductions dropped that amount by $45,744. Additional savings in the amount of $38,477 has been subtracted from the total cost of the project because not all of the jail shingles had to be removed and replaced, leaving a new balance due of $1,227,528.98. The cost of the project is being paid from ARPA funds.

• An increase in operational cost for the circuit marshal was raised to $3,953.31 from the original amount approved in the county commission’s Dec. 27, 2022, meeting of $3,523.84.

• Teresa Bauman was appointed as a trustee on the County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund to replace current trustee Nile Meyer who is no longer able to serve in the position.

• Charlotte Boyer was appointed as a trustee on the County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund to replace current trustee George West who is no longer able to serve in the position.

• The upcoming annual bidding for office supplies and other materials was approved. Each department is to work with the County Clerk’s Office on their orders. The county clerk will then publish the request for bids.

• An original Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of $400,000 received through the Missouri Department of Economic Development for the construction of Mineral Area College’s welding building for 160 students has been lowered to $320,000 because the number of available students was only 64. MAC is aware of the change and, according to the county commission, is in agreement.

• A request made by Kaitlin Crocker to have the late fees and penalties waived for her late personal property tax payment in 2021 was denied because the county commissioners deemed it not to be the fault of the county.

• A request by Kent Scism to have the late fees and penalties waived for a relative’s personal property tax was approved because the county commissioners deemed the county was at fault. Scism serves as the legal representative for his relative.

• The commissioners heard a complaint from County Treasurer Parks Peterson regarding the county paying some of its bills late. Because of a process that requires three signatures of approval before a bill can be paid, some bills are backlogged and have often not been submitted to Peterson for payment before they are already past due. Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said the commission will encourage the departments to submit their bill requests earlier for approval and payment.

• It was announced that county offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.