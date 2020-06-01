Commission discusses CARES Act

Necessary expenditures include those that allow the local government to respond directly to the emergency as well as expenditures incurred to respond to second-order effects. Any expenditure must be reasonably necessary for the intended use, in the reasonable judgment of the government officials responsible for spending the funds.

A cost meets that requirement if either the cost cannot lawfully be funded using a line item, allotment, or allocation within that budget, or the cost is for a substantially different use from any expected use of funds in such a line item, allotment, or allocation. A cost is not considered to have been accounted for in a budget merely because it could be met using a budgetary stabilization fund, rainy day fund, or similar reserve account.

It appears that funds must be spent on or before Dec. 30.

Funds may not be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue – revenue replacement is not a permissible use of funds.