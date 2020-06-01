Commission discusses CARES Act

Dispersal of CARES Act funding was on the agenda during a recent St. Francois County Commission meeting at the courthouse annex.
The CARES Act is the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. St. Francois County was awarded $7,885,240 through this program with the commission approving the funding at the May 5 meeting.
During the May 19 meeting, Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins stressed that although the county is awarded the funds, the county will not be controlling how the funds are distributed.
“…We found out that the Regional Planning Commissions were looking to be the administration and oversight for the counties,” he said. “I immediately called the director of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission and discussed with Director Jeremy Tanz at length about the process. I was told by the director that the administration fees will be built into the CARES Act Funds.”
Mullins noted that as elected officials, they are responsible for the handling of the funds and that the funds being disbursed will be audited for proper spending.
“County government, municipalities and other entities had absolutely no way to budget for this and are now strapped for operational money,” he said. “These steps, procedures and processes are vital as our county was handed nearly $8 million to properly disperse in our county. The money is vitally needed in order for these crucial services to remain solvent.”
As the county will not be administering the funds, all applications for funding will be sent to Tanz in Perryville. There will be three phases for accepting applications for the funding.
- Phase 1 will include Municipalities, School Districts, Ambulance, Health, Fire and 911. Applications will be accepted starting June 15 and funds will be awarded Aug. 4.
- Phase 2 will include non-profits. Applications will be accepted starting Aug. 5 and funds will be awarded Sept. 29.
- Phase 3 will include business. Applications will be accepted starting Sept. 30 and funds will be awarded Oct. 27. Businesses that have received funds from their banking institutions will not be able to access these funds.
Mullins clarified some stipulations about the qualifications for CARES Act funding.
Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson noted, “There are questions that we won’t be able to answer right away, but we will learn them or point you to somebody that can answer them. This is a lot and new for us.”
The CARES Act provides that payments from the funds may only be used to cover costs that are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19, were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, for the government; and were incurred during the period from March 1-Dec. 30.
Necessary expenditures include those that allow the local government to respond directly to the emergency as well as expenditures incurred to respond to second-order effects. Any expenditure must be reasonably necessary for the intended use, in the reasonable judgment of the government officials responsible for spending the funds.
A cost meets that requirement if either the cost cannot lawfully be funded using a line item, allotment, or allocation within that budget, or the cost is for a substantially different use from any expected use of funds in such a line item, allotment, or allocation. A cost is not considered to have been accounted for in a budget merely because it could be met using a budgetary stabilization fund, rainy day fund, or similar reserve account.
It appears that funds must be spent on or before Dec. 30.
Funds may not be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue – revenue replacement is not a permissible use of funds.
A written agreement is planned between the county and each entity receiving funds that contains an entity’s agreement to use the funds pursuant to the requirements of the CARES Act as well as any federal guidance and requirements. In addition, it is believed any agreement must contain significant recordkeeping, audit, and accounting requirements, funds clawback and remedies provisions, as well as certain representations and warranties by the recipient entity in an effort to make sure that there is an appropriate assignment of risk in awarding funds to third parties.
St. Francois County plans on establishing an administrative process to track the use of funds and the verification of supporting documentation on the appropriate use of funds. The county is in the process of developing additional recommendations on these issues.
The U.S. Treasury guidance states that funding can be used to meet payroll expenses for public safety, public health, health care, human services, and similar employees whose services are substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Based on additional guidance issued by the treasury, the funds are designed to provide ready funding to address unforeseen financial needs and risks created by the COVID-19 public health emergency. For this reason and as a matter of administrative convenience in light of the emergency nature of the program, a state or local government may presume that payroll costs for public health and public safety employees are payments for services substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency, unless the head of the relevant government determines that specific circumstances indicate otherwise.
In the event a county receives CARES Act funds that are unspent, or provides funds to another entity that are unspent, those funds must be returned to the State of Missouri, and ultimately to the U.S. Treasury.
The application form is available on the county’s website https://sfcgov.org.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
