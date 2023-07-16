The St. Francois County Commission approved a draft of the county’s 2022 financial statement when it met in regular session July 11 in chambers on the third floor of the courthouse annex in Farmington.

Addressing the commission, County Auditor Louie Seiberlich said, “We began this process earlier this year. It was delayed somewhat because of reports we did not receive in a timely manner from different departments and groups. However, [Daniel Jones & Associates of Arnold, Missouri], that we have had for a number of years, worked through all of that. We are presenting to you the draft of the financial statement for 2022. It’s Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. Amber Menjoulet, our audit manager, did 99.9% of the work.” Seiberlich said he mainly cited the documents, and pointed out some of the more important pages to the commissioners.

Seiberlich asked Menjoulet to continue the presentation for the commissioners.

“This is just a compilation of the activity that’s already happened,” she explained. “And as Louie said, probably two of the most important pages are going to be 46 and 56, which will tell you there were no state or federal findings on the audit report. That would be the fourth year in a row that we’ve been without findings. Another important page that you’re going to want to take a look at, if you have not already, is page 52.

“That is our CFA, which is the schedule of expenditures of federal awards, and if you haven’t already noticed, we had $5.5 million in federal expenditures in 2022. That does not include an additional $300,000 of state expenditures that aren’t reported. Total revenue in 2022 of federal funds was $8 million. So, with that being said, we will have a single audit again next year, which is a review of all our federal expenditures.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked Menjoulet to explain why having “no findings” on the audit is important to the county.

“‘No findings’ is extremely important when it comes to applying for those federal funds or state funds as far as the grants are concerned,” she said. “If you get findings on your federal expenditures, then you’re least likely to get selected for that because that means there must be internal control issues or you’re not using the funds as you’re supposed to. So, it’s very important we keep that to ‘no findings.’”

Seiberlich said, “Which is why we are insistent in the auditor’s office with different departments to file their reports in a timely manner with the correct information. I know that different departments kind of get a little cranky with us, but this is the reason for that information. Road and bridge, sheriff’s department, prosecuting attorney — it’s critical that they provide that information in a timely manner.”

With a wry smile, Seiberlich continued, saying, “And they do… for the most part... sometimes.”

After the laughter subsided, Menjoulet was asked how many dollars of “pass-through” grants had been audited.

She replied, “Passed-through was about $250,000. Passed-through to some recipients was $250,000, which the majority of that was the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).”

Gallaher asked, “Now you talked about the federal no-fault finding or no findings, but what about the other part?”

Menjoulet said, “That would be on page 46. That was also a no-finding. So, we’re looked at on a state aspect, and then when we have a single audit, it’s on a federal level, so they look at both. We had no findings on either.”

In answer to a question asking if the word “draft” on the report meant there was more work needed for the financial statement to be completed, Menjoulet replied, “There could be some minor changes still, according to our independent auditors. It would not be any of the actual physical numbers themselves and maybe footnotes, but if there were to be any changes, we would have to come back and get it approved again. But it can’t be a final draft until the commission approves it. It would always be a draft that gets presented.”

Gallaher said, “I served on school board for 18 years, and I don’t remember any opt-in report that was ever ‘no findings.’ It was always, you know, you only have one person opening the mail. Those kinds of things, little things, but there was always a finding. And so, it’s amazing to me that we’ve gone, I think you told me, four years.”

Menjoulet replied, “Well, the biggest problem our county faced for a long time was internal controls, no documentation or violation thereof. And a lot of that was due to segregation of duties, not having enough people in your office to be able to mitigate that.

“Technology has really helped us with that because, with [Tyler Financial Software]. It’s kind of helped start that internal control process that we then expanded. And it’s natural for an officeholder to want to be efficient, so they won’t assign a second person to a job for oversight. So just let that one person handle it. That’s not a really good bookkeeping practice.”

The county commissioners unanimously approved a motion to accept the draft financial statement.

In other action, Gallaher and District 2 Commissioner David Kater approved a motion accepting a bid from First State Community Bank (FSCB) to perform banking services for the county, with District 1 Commissioner Kary Buckley abstaining because he serves on the bank’s board.

According to County Treasurer Parks Peterson, FSCB was the only financial institution in the county that responded to a hand-delivered invitation to submit a bid to perform those services.