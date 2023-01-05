Commission rescinds NexGen's permit

The Missouri Mining Commission (MMC) met Thursday morning to discuss a recommendation from the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission (AHC), regarding NexGen Silica Inc.’s surface mining permit to engage in silica sand mining in rural Ste. Genevieve County.

Chris Wieberg, who represents the Clean Water Commission, made a motion to the commission to reverse the issuing of a permit due to errors in the permit application. Dr. Leslie Gertsch, an associate professor and representative of the public, seconded the motion.

Vice Chair Mike Larsen, who represented the public, argued NexGen’s application was accurate at the time of submission and both NexGen and the MMC acted appropriately. Larsen also believed the company had the legal right to mine under the definition of source.

Commission members Gertsch, Wieberg, Missouri Geological Survey Director Carey Bridges, and Chairman Dr. Gregory Haddock voted in favor of rescinding the permit, while Larsen voted against rescinding the permit.

On Nov. 15, the AHC recommended NexGen Silica Inc.’s permit to engage in Silica Sand Mining be reversed due to issues with the application. The decision came after a hearing on Sept. 27 in which Operation Sand, NexGen, and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) all attended.

Originally, NexGen received the permit to engage in silica sand mining on June 30, and on July 20, Operation Sand filed a complaint to appeal the decision. During the hearing on Sept. 27, the AHC discussed the fact the DNR does not consider the health, safety, and undue impairment of livelihood in the permitting process.

Thursday’s meeting was held in Jefferson City and attended by Operation Sand, NexGen’s legal team, and other concerned citizens regarding the permit.

First to speak was Operation Sand’s Attorney Steve Jeffery, who said the permit should be revoked due to three points. The first point was about the permit application and the letter for lease agreement. Jeffery stated the permit, when submitted, only showed six entities, while the lease agreement indicated three more legal entities.

Jeffery alleged in the second point, NexGen had no legal right to mining, claiming the company failed to produce the legal right by giving an option agreement, not a lease agreement. Jeffery said the difference between an option agreement and a lease agreement only allows NexGen the right to go onto the property, not the right to the mine.

The last point, Jeffery said, was the DNR should have asked for the lease agreement rather than take NexGen at its word.

The next to speak was Timothy Duggan, who was the legal representative for DNR. Duggan explained his goal while talking to the commission was to determine if the DNR followed the processes. According to Duggan, it is true the department did not do a deeper look into the lease agreement.

Duggan said NexGen made the processes difficult due to not providing business plans and the whole record, and DNR did not try to understand the plans.

Jennifer Griffin, NexGen’s legal counsel, asked the commission to keep the permit for NexGen, claiming the company had listed all entities which had remained true at the time the permit was issued. Griffin cited the permit application did include the source of right to mine, and there was no requirement for proof or a legal review.

Griffin said at the time, NexGen had a verbal agreement and the company has been diligent in the title search. Griffin said if the commission concluded there was an error, they should still issue a permit, but add conditions to the permit.

After taking a break to go into closed session, the commission came back into open session to hear from other attendees, who all asked for the MMC to revoke the permit.

Dave Campbell with the Sierra Club asked MMC to deny the permit due to the proximity of the mine to Hawn State Park, which Campbell says has many visitors from all over the state. Campbell said Hawn State Park is an important environmental space, and having the mine so close would change Hawn.

“Operation Sand is leaving Jefferson City from the Missouri Mining Commission meeting with GREAT news,” Operation Sand's Facebook post stated Thursday. “The Mining Commission has voted to revoke NexGen’s land use permit.

"We’ll take this victory and continue to fight to protect our town from this silica mine!”

NexGen could not be reached for comment.