Commissioners return with award
The St. Francois County Commission returned from the Missouri Association of Counties annual conference held last week at Osage Beach with their second award in a row — the 2018 Achievement Award — for its Adopt-A-Road program. Holding the plaque is Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins. On his left is Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher and on his right, Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson.

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Daily Journal

After attending last week’s Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) annual conference, the St. Francois County Commissioners returned for a second year having won top honors in the statewide organization’s 2018 Achievement Awards for its Adopt-A-Road program.

The county won a Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) Achievement Award last year for its Weber Road Facility

At the commission's Oct. 30 meeting, Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins read a letter from MAC Executive Director Dick Burke sent to Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher regarding the county winning its latest award and received an invitation to attend the Nov. 19 business meeting held as part of the annual conference in Osage Beach.

Additionally, the commissioners were asked to set up a display at the conference including additional pictures, brochures or materials they might feel would be beneficial regarding the project.

According to Commissioner Mullins, there are currently 17 groups picking up 23.4 miles of trash and there are no other counties currently using a similar plan.

In July, St. Francois County received the 2018 Achievement Award by the National Association of Counties (NACo) at its annual conference held in Nashville, Tennessee. NACo, which represents the 3,068 counties, parishes and commonwealths in the United States, presents the award each year to highlight successful programs instituted by counties to serve as an example for the other government entities.

In May, St. Francois County received notification that it was the recipient of the 2018 Excellence in Leadership award by NACo for its re-purposing of a donated former medical office building into a morgue and additional office space.

