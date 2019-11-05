Committee reviews history of Plank Road

The Plank Road Committee held its third meeting recently at the Fort Davidson Cafe in Pilot Knob.
The committee is made up of historians, officials and other history buffs in Iron, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties who are in the process of publicizing the history of the plank road. The road was used in the early 1850s to transport iron ore from Iron Mountain to Ste. Genevieve to load on barges on the Mississippi.
The October meeting focused on the Iron Mountain terminus of the road and how to tie the road to the other historical activities and parks in the area.
Nancy Cozean opened with a narration about her experiences in the Mineral Area.
“Coming back after 40 years to this area, I was amazed at what I saw in terms of such wonderful tourism, new people coming into the area,” she said. “The potential is just phenomenal.
“I submitted a paper to the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for their history section in the state. That paper won the state award for Missouri. It was on the Plank Road. The more I found out about the Plank Road, the more excited I became. Then they submitted it for what our region is for the DAR: Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri. It came in second. So, you know there is an interest in what we have here. What this Plank Road has done for us is lead us down the avenue that shows how diverse this region is. How rich this region still is in terms of its natural resources. …I think it is an exciting event and site for future Missourians and from the nation to come and rediscover what we have here, just as I did.”
Arcadia Valley resident Phyllis Macalady spoke about her efforts at promoting tourism in the area for decades.
“…I’ve been coming to the valley since early childhood, and moved here in the [1970s],” she said. “It’s a move I never regretted. History from the Civil War, farmers, to ancient Indian tribes and pioneers who traveled the Plank Road. These stories are here. Natural resources from our lakes to our spectacular granite uplifts, rich green valleys and of course our majestic mountains.
“I took my interests and enthusiasm to many different people and places, from local officials to state and federal representatives. Many helped, and people came and continued to come. Come to hear the music, come to hike, come to eat, come to bike. To participate in Civil War Reenactments, come to camp, I have met new friends along the way.”
Arcadia Valley native Carol Kelshimer explained local efforts at community improvements and boosting tourism and gave a slide presentation highlighting local parks and landmarks.
“We’ve helped local business with architectural drawings and façade improvements,” she said. “We purchased the empty train station and renovated it, it is home to our visitor’s center and historical museum. Our beautification projects include murals. This year the Battle of Pilot Knob mural was completely repainted. We did an adopt-a-tree program, pocket parks, banners, and we do the beautiful hanging baskets every year.”
The meeting was concluded with remarks from Nancy Cozean and Ste. Genevieve Historian Robert Mueller, along with announcements of local events and discussion of ideas for promoting the Plank Road.
The meeting was followed by a tour of the Iron Mountain Trap Rock Quarry operated by Fred Weber Inc. The quarry mines iron ore ballast for use in railroad roadbeds, aggregates for asphalt and concrete floor hardening along with other products.
