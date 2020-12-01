Community asked to donate new toys in honor of baby Georgia

Ashley White’s day started like no other on Dec. 16, 2015. The Lincoln Intermediate teacher dropped off her daughters, Caroline and Georgia, at daycare before heading to school.
It was almost Christmas, so plenty of planned activities were happening at school.
After school, as she was walking to her vehicle to go pick up the girls, White received a phone call that brought her life to a standstill.
“I received a call and all she said was Georgia was not breathing while taking a nap,” she said.
They had called 911 but that was all the information White received.
“I remember actually hearing the sirens and ended up following the ambulance to where she was,” she said.
To this day, White is triggered by the sound of sirens, especially when her daughters are not with her.
When White arrived, the paramedics were carrying Georgia out while giving her CPR. Things were a blur. She called her husband and followed the ambulance to the hospital. One of her best friends took care of Caroline, who was 2 at the time.
Once White arrived at the hospital, one of the paramedics stayed with her and took her back to be with her daughter.
“I don’t remember her name,” said White of the paramedic, “but I will never forget the compassion she had for our little family.”
Although she doesn’t remember how time went that evening, it seemed like no time had passed before White’s husband Aaron and their families were all waiting together at the hospital.
“We were surrounded at Parkland with family, friends and many others,” said White.
Georgia was flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital after she was stabilized enough to be transported. Once she arrived, Georgia was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit while her family was assembled together in a large conference room.
“The amount of family, friends and acquaintances that came to keep vigil with us was astounding,” said White. “The way my school rallied around me and Aaron’s co-workers around him to support us, we will never forget that.”
White said she struggles to remember the entirety of that night. She mainly has bits and pieces. Although she doesn’t remember her face, White does remember Georgia’s doctor, Dr. Hart. She remembers Aaron’s mother Debbie sitting next to Georgia all night and gently rubbing her little hand.
“I remember being so broken that all I could do was sleep and pray next to Georgia,” said White.
She remembers her best friend Jessy sitting with her to make sure White took care of herself, and listening to her anguish. She remembers co-workers giving her hugs as she watched over Georgia and tried to memorize every feature of her baby. She remembers her friend Amanda taking care of Caroline and playing “mom” to her so life continued on for her young daughter. She also recalls being so broken but also having the most supportive husband.
“We relied so heavily on our trust in God,” said White.
Tragically, Georgia Erin White passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2015, at just 3 months and 24 days old.
“Her death has forever altered our lives,” said White, “but losing her has also brought us closer to each other and our faith.”
White’s sister Terrah came up with the idea of people donating new toys to young patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Georgia’s honor instead of flowers for her funeral.
“Terrah thought it would be a way to spread joy in a heartbreaking time,” said White. “It gave a positive to hold onto when our world stopped turning.”
White said the amount of donated toys was astounding.
“We are in hopes that this will become a successful annual toy drive to honor our sweet Georgia,” she said.
Georgia’s death has been a tremendous loss for her family. They have now been healing together for five years.
“We feel like we are keeping Georgia alive in doing this toy drive,” said White.
She said although these aren’t the memories they envisioned of Georgia, it makes them happy to see daughters Caroline, 7, and Magnolia, 4, to have an event to remember her. Caroline was so little when Georgia passed away, and Maggie had not yet been born.
“This toy drive is something we do for them, too,” said White. “Grief and loss are such hard things to process at such a young age, any age really, but this allows us to have a positive outlet to remember Georgia and move forward.”
White said her girls get really excited about picking out toys they think kids would love to have.
“They try to think of how old Georgia would be now and specifically pick gifts that they think someone at that age would like,” she said. “She would have been 5 this past August.”
Toys need to be donated for this year’s drive by Dec. 11. (See box for details.)
“We appreciate every little thing offered,” said White. “The way the school and community have always came through for us is amazing and does not go by unnoticed. Their efforts are greatly appreciated!”
White said their baby daughter Georgia “was a planned, wanted and loved sweet addition to our unit. She had a voice for sure and loved to eat!”
She remembered when Georgia was first born, she cried uncontrollably. When she and Aaron fed her, Georgia was immediately satisfied and happy.
People often commented on her little cheeks because they were so big, and she had “just the most beautiful grayish blue eyes and stick-straight blond hair.”
“Georgia made our lives so much better,” said White. “She was the most laid-back, chunky, bottle-loving baby around.”
In addition, Georgia loved looking up to her big sister, Caroline.
“Wherever she was where Georgia would want to be,” said White. “Once she found her voice, she loved to coo and talk to us.”
One of White’s favorite videos is of Georgia repeatedly cooing in the truck while Caroline sang “You are My Sunshine” to her. In the background of the video, the light cast a halo of light around Georgia’s head during the entire video. Many commented about how it looked like Georgia was an angel.
“If we only knew then how much that was true,” said White.
Truly, Georgia Erin has left a lasting impression on her family and many others’ hearts. Sometimes loved ones have an opportunity to turn an awful tragedy into something beautiful and beneficial to others.
This is exactly what the Whites and others are selflessly doing. They have found a positive way to honor a precious baby’s memory.
