Community asked to donate new toys in honor of baby Georgia

Although she doesn’t remember how time went that evening, it seemed like no time had passed before White’s husband Aaron and their families were all waiting together at the hospital.

“We were surrounded at Parkland with family, friends and many others,” said White.

Georgia was flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital after she was stabilized enough to be transported. Once she arrived, Georgia was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit while her family was assembled together in a large conference room.

“The amount of family, friends and acquaintances that came to keep vigil with us was astounding,” said White. “The way my school rallied around me and Aaron’s co-workers around him to support us, we will never forget that.”

White said she struggles to remember the entirety of that night. She mainly has bits and pieces. Although she doesn’t remember her face, White does remember Georgia’s doctor, Dr. Hart. She remembers Aaron’s mother Debbie sitting next to Georgia all night and gently rubbing her little hand.

“I remember being so broken that all I could do was sleep and pray next to Georgia,” said White.