Community Christmas dinner remains curbside

Despite having to close the CiCi’s Pizza dining room to the public for its 20th annual Christmas Community Dinner due to COVID-19 concerns, hundreds of free meals will be served curbside outside the restaurant's Maple Valley location for the second year in a row.

In 2001, Chip and Debbie Peterson began opening the doors of their restaurant on Christmas Day as a way to say “thank you” to the community by providing a delicious holiday meal for anyone — free of charge. About 50 volunteers helped serve 300 guests that first year. Since then, the number of diners have continued to grow, as have the enlistment of volunteers that now number in the hundreds.

Another big change behind the scenes this year, is that Chip and Debbie Peterson are no longer the owners of CiCi's Pizza.

"My franchise agreement was up at CiCi's and I have to sign 10 more years to continue and I didn't really want to be doing this when I'm in my 70s," Debbie Peterson explained. "So, Brad Faller, who is the new owner, owns the CiCi's in St. Louis. I actually trained him 18 years ago in our Arnold store. He knows how important the Christmas dinner has been to our family and the community.

"When he was talking about wanting to take over our store, he said, 'And I'd like for you all to continue the Christmas dinner there.' I was like, 'OK, it's a transfer — you can have it!' We've teamed up to have it together. He's letting us use the store and he is part of the team now. He's excited about it and is even wanting to learn how to do it and maybe do it in his St. Louis stores. I'm excited about that too."

The Christmas dinner will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Christmas Day at CiCi's Pizza, 798 Market St. in Farmington, and will be drive-up only.

"We just feel like with the COVID increasing, we'd better not have 800 people gather in the dining area," Peterson said. "Last year it worked really well. It seemed like people didn't have to wait a long time, so it should be even smoother this year since we've done it once before that way."

Those wanting to take part in the dinner are asked to enter on the Walmart side of the parking lot and drive by Penney's and continue around the mall until a person stationed before the restaurant will ask how many meals are needed.

"By the time you get up in front of CiCi's, we should have your food to you," Peterson said.

There are plenty of volunteers signed up to work this year and plenty of most dishes that will be served. In fact, Peterson said the only items still lacking this year are hams and desserts.

"We're good on turkeys this year," she explained. "It's just the hams and desserts, so anyone who can help with that will be greatly appreciated."

To sum it all up, Peterson wanted to make one thing perfectly clear about who is responsible for the Christmas Community Dinner.

"It's not just Chip and I — it's the whole community," she said. "We're so happy that Brad wants to be a part of this. That meant as much as anything that he wanted to do that. It's a blessing for so many people — for us and everyone that's working it. We're blessed over and over. The people receiving the food are so grateful too. It's just an all-around blessing for everybody.

"We couldn't do it without my family and the community. I always laugh and say that Chip and I could leave town and it could continue on because our family and the community just step in there and do it. Our kids, and now our grandkids, are a huge part of it. They also wanted to make sure the Christmas dinner would continue if we sold CiCi's. I thought, 'How cool is this? We now have three generations involved in the community. There's several families that their kids have done it and now they're coming with their kids to work at this dinner."

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.