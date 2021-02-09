Community comes together to brighten spirits of long-term care facility residents

There’s no denying that this has been a tough year for residents in long-term care facilities.
With the pandemic has come isolation from family and friends.
Local business owner Tifanny Wright has come up with a way to hopefully brighten the spirits of many local residents this Valentine’s Day.
Wright, owner of Copper Fox Contrived, makes hand-crafted flowers from wood, including for home décor, weddings, special occasions, and just because.
Last week, she came up with idea of raising money to make roses to deliver to long-term care facility residents; $4 to sponsor a rose for one senior. She put out the word on her Facebook page.
“I really just like to give back,” she said. “And I've always had a soft spot for seniors. I worked in a nursing home for five years when I was younger.”
Wright raised enough money to provide roses for 217 residents at four facilities – the Park Hills Senior Center, Southbrook Skilled Nursing in Farmington, the Arbors at Maplebrook Senior Living in Farmington, and St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre.
Each resident will be given a rose and a handmade card. Wright’s friend Janie Jacks is making all the cards.
“When you work in that setting, you kind of get to know how lonely it can be for the older people,” she explained. “So just doing something to let them know that they're still people and that they are still loved is just something to kind of brighten their spirits.”
The roses will be delivered on Saturday, the day before Valentine’s Day. As of Monday, she had 76 of the roses already made.
With just deciding to do the project last Wednesday, she initially hoped to raise enough money for two small facilities. She started with the Park Hills Senior Center. She works a lot with Holly Buxton, who is the director at the senior center, and is working on opening a store front across the street this summer. Then she added Southbrook.
“And then people just kept wanting to donate, which is just awesome,” she said. “So I only made it for two at first because you just never know. And I know with the pandemic going on, people are struggling and whatever they can give is awesome. But I didn't want to put too much pressure on our community. So I started small, but people just wanted to continue to donate.”
Then she added the Arbors, which only has 18 residents. But St. Joe Manor has 127 residents.
“I was like, ‘oh god, that's so many,’” Wright said. “I was thinking there's no way. But we did it and everybody pulled together. We've had people from out of state send us donations for this. We've had friends and family locally and we've had businesses around town that have donated. So it's been a really awesome time. (It’s) really awesome to see our whole community come together for the seniors.”
