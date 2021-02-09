Community comes together to brighten spirits of long-term care facility residents

The roses will be delivered on Saturday, the day before Valentine’s Day. As of Monday, she had 76 of the roses already made.

With just deciding to do the project last Wednesday, she initially hoped to raise enough money for two small facilities. She started with the Park Hills Senior Center. She works a lot with Holly Buxton, who is the director at the senior center, and is working on opening a store front across the street this summer. Then she added Southbrook.

“And then people just kept wanting to donate, which is just awesome,” she said. “So I only made it for two at first because you just never know. And I know with the pandemic going on, people are struggling and whatever they can give is awesome. But I didn't want to put too much pressure on our community. So I started small, but people just wanted to continue to donate.”

Then she added the Arbors, which only has 18 residents. But St. Joe Manor has 127 residents.

“I was like, ‘oh god, that's so many,’” Wright said. “I was thinking there's no way. But we did it and everybody pulled together. We've had people from out of state send us donations for this. We've had friends and family locally and we've had businesses around town that have donated. So it's been a really awesome time. (It’s) really awesome to see our whole community come together for the seniors.”

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.