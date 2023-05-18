“’Jubilate Deo!’ It’s a Musical World” is the theme for Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy’s special concert Friday evening. The event begins at 7 p.m. in the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater. Admission is $4. Kids and anyone with a MAC ID receive free admission.

According to Sherry Francis, the MAC Singers and Community Singers will present select movements from Dan Forrest’s exhilarating arrangement of “Jubilate Deo!” which brings to life the global aspect of the traditional Psalm 100 text “O be joyful in the Lord, all ye lands” by setting it in seven different languages and drawing from a wide variety of musical influences.

Francis is vocal music director for MAC and an instructor for MAFAA.

“Along with this musical world theme, many featured soloists will share music from around the globe to include Italy, Ireland, France, Israel, Mexico and more,” said Francis. “It is sure to be a night of fun as we celebrate music from around the world and end with the global celebration of joy as all the earth sings as one, ‘omnis terra, Jubilate!’”

In addition, the Encore! Kids’ Chorale — comprised of 33 kids — will participate in the Six Flags Music Festival on Saturday, so their performance of "SiSi Ni Moja!" will have already been recorded and will be shared during Friday’s concert.

"Sisi Ni Moja" comes from Africa as it is written in Swahili which means "We are One."

“The energetic djembe played by percussion extraordinaire Nathan O'Neel really brings this song to life and delivers a powerful message of hope, peace and unity of people,” said Francis. “This is truly my inspiration for the entire concert, knowing how together we can accomplish so much more than we can alone; we all have different gifts to contribute and each must be celebrated.”

Francis believes music brings people “together in unique and meaningful ways and musicians magically become part of something bigger than themselves.”

She quoted music educator, philosopher and researcher Bennett Reimer: "...Music ‘speaks to’ all people – music is applicable to, has relevance for, and is an important component of the lives of people of all generations, times, cultures, and nations.”

There are about 50 performers in the MAC Singers and Community Singers groups.

Francis said it’s always a joy to work with these groups of talented singers.

“I absolutely love the beautiful harmonies we make together and how the music unites us as one voice,” she said.

One challenge for the singers was learning new languages, which proved to be a bit challenging. But once the singers mastered it, something special happened.

“And some of the most rewarding things in life are the things that don’t always come easily,” she said.

The MAC Singers and Community Singers will present G.F. Handel’s spectacular “Messiah” in December.