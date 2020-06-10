Community Cruisin' Day set for Saturday

On Saturday, Hope 4 Autism will be hosting a Community Cruisin’ Day in Farmington to help with the organization’s work with adults on the autism spectrum.
Dave Honerkamp said that the event’s main goal is to replace what they planned to do in April for autism awareness.
“The crisis hit, so we couldn’t really spread the word and educate people about individuals with autism and begin to promote one of our biggest events for the year, which is the drag race at Bonne Terre,” he said. “Since the crisis hit, we decided we could take car people — who are such good people — and still be safe and do a cruising event.
"We could also allow them to reach out and show some love and compassion for those who are isolated, whether it be at a nursing home or assisted living facility. We could just go by there. We have friends who are fireman and policeman, we wanted to drive by there and tip our hats and thank them. Also the Sk8 Park, reach out to the younger generation, cruise by that whole general area of town, but do it a safe way.”
There will be teams, with each team named after a person with autism who has been an intern at the outreach. There will be five teams and the teams are designed to prevent participants from getting stuck in a traffic jam.
The cruise will start at 10 a.m. in the parking area behind the outreach on Liberty Street across from Boyer Funeral Home and Plummer’s Hardware.
“We’ll just pull their car up behind the building, we’ll get a nice photo of them standing with their car and they will also be holding a number,” Honerkamp said. “Then we will move over to the courthouse annex parking lot. We have friends over there who will get them on a team.”
Co-Founder Jessica Harmon will be sending the pictures directly to the Facebook page, Autos4Autism. Honerkamp said that everyone will vote on the Facebook page, including the people and staff at the nursing homes.
Honerkamp stressed that they will be keeping everyone socially distant if they stop anywhere.
“They don’t have to get out, they don’t have to get food or drink if we do stop at a restaurant,” he said. “We have a very flexible schedule. It’s going to start at 10 a.m. and we are going to give a trophy at 4:30 p.m. Foothills Car Club have some people already picked out that are going to be the leaders. We are going to give them a map and a schedule, and pick certain points. If you can only show up part of the day, it’s not going to be rigid at all.
“It’s just going to be good fun, people hanging out, showing off their cool vehicles. It could be any cool vehicle, a Jeep, monster truck even a brand new sports car.”
For more information contact Dave Honerkamp at 573-701-3002 or Facebook, @Autos4Autism.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
