Community Cruisin' Day set for Saturday

On Saturday, Hope 4 Autism will be hosting a Community Cruisin’ Day in Farmington to help with the organization’s work with adults on the autism spectrum.

Dave Honerkamp said that the event’s main goal is to replace what they planned to do in April for autism awareness.

“The crisis hit, so we couldn’t really spread the word and educate people about individuals with autism and begin to promote one of our biggest events for the year, which is the drag race at Bonne Terre,” he said. “Since the crisis hit, we decided we could take car people — who are such good people — and still be safe and do a cruising event.

"We could also allow them to reach out and show some love and compassion for those who are isolated, whether it be at a nursing home or assisted living facility. We could just go by there. We have friends who are fireman and policeman, we wanted to drive by there and tip our hats and thank them. Also the Sk8 Park, reach out to the younger generation, cruise by that whole general area of town, but do it a safe way.”

There will be teams, with each team named after a person with autism who has been an intern at the outreach. There will be five teams and the teams are designed to prevent participants from getting stuck in a traffic jam.