Community dinner returns

Brad Faller, the new owner of CiCi’s Pizza, has announced that he wants to continue the tradition of the annual Christmas Community Dinner begun by former owners Chip and Debbie Peterson.

For its 21st year, the absolutely free Christmas dinner will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Christmas Day at CiCi's Pizza, 798 Market St. in Farmington, and will be drive-up only.

History of how it began

In 2001, the Petersons began opening the doors of their restaurant on Christmas Day as a way to say “thank you” to the community by providing a delicious holiday meal for anyone — free of charge. About 50 volunteers helped serve 300 guests that first year. Since then, the number of diners have continued to grow, as have the enlistment of volunteers that now number in the hundreds.

After last year's sale of the restaurant, Debbie Peterson said, "Brad knows how important the Christmas dinner has been to our family and the community. When he was talking about wanting to take over our store, he said, 'And I'd like for you all to continue the Christmas dinner there."

Peterson said the couple was very happy that Faller wanted to continue the two-decade Farmington tradition.

Those wanting to take part in the dinner are asked to enter on the Walmart side of the parking lot and drive by JC Penney, continuing around the mall until a person stationed ahead of the restaurant will ask how many meals are needed. By the time you arrive at the front of CiCi's, your food should be hot and ready to take home to enjoy.

Donated items still needed for the Christmas dinner are ham and desserts. For more information or if you would like to volunteer or donate, call 573-760-0077.

"Thank you so much," Faller said. "We could not do this without the community's help. We are greatly looking forward to serving our community for the 21st year!"