Community gathers to support fallen officer, injured officer

Local citizens from all walks of life gathered at the North County High School football field Sunday evening for a prayer vigil in memory of the late Patrolman Lane Burns and to pray for Corporal Garrett Worley of the Bonne Terre Police Department.

Burns was killed and Worley was seriously injured while responding to a disturbance call early Thursday morning at the Motel 6 in Bonne Terre.

Kevin Kappler, chaplain for the Farmington Police Department and St. Francois County Ambulance District, opened the memorial with prayer. He then spoke to the assembly.

“…A prayer vigil is a communal lament, a time to bring light to a brokenness in society,” he said. “…It’s a public witness that offers our community a space to connect with God. Look around you and look at the space and the opportunity at the number of people who are here. It’s a time for us to gather for mutual community support, receive words of comfort and encouragement, to reflect and to pray.

“Tonight, we have come to pray for and reflect on all the recent events that took place on Thursday, March 17, that while protecting and serving this community, Bonne Terre Police Department Patrolman Lane Burns and Corporal Garrett Worley were dispatched and responded to a disturbance call resulting in the line of duty death of Patrolman Burns and seriously injuring Corporal Worley. Patrolman Burns leaves behind his fiancé Shannon and two young children. Corporal Worley, wife Litany and two children all are still dealing with his sustained injuries.”

Sarah Sundhausen, president of the St. Francois County Chapter of BackStoppers, explained the mission of the organization in assisting first responders.

“…The BackStoppers' mission is to support the spouses and children of the fallen officer, firefighter, EMT or paramedic who is killed in the line of duty or suffers a catastrophic injury,” she said. “…BackStoppers is currently assisting 95 families with 75 dependent children. BackStoppers provides roughly $2.5 million in assistance each year."

St. Francois County joined BackStoppers March 25, 2001. It wasn’t long after that time that St. Francois County experienced a line of duty death.

Sundhausen listed the St. Francois County law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty since BackStoppers were instituted locally.

“Deputy Sheriff Steven Ziegler, St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, end of watch, Sept. 30, 2001,” she said. “Chief Jerry Hicks, Sr., Leadwood Police Department, Dec. 4, 2011; Deputy Sheriff Paul Clark, St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, July 4, 2016; Officer Adam King, Terre Du Lac Police Department, Nov. 19, 2017; Patrolman Lane Burns, Bonne Terre Police Department, March 17, 2022.”

Kappler spoke about several passages from the Bible that reference the brevity of a human’s life. He also spoke about the unity of the local community and how it affects everyone.

“Loss, today in our community has a tendency to bring unity, take a look around you,” he said. “Law enforcement has often been described as a family or a second family including all first responders. These men and women and other first responders that toe the line to protect and serve our communities so we can sleep safely at night. This week we have seen firsthand how much of an impact such an event can have on our local community. The first phone call for me came about 3 a.m. on March 17.”

Stating that he was not dispatched to any location involving the incident, Kappler said that other chaplains were involved. He then starting thinking about all the responders involved.

“…Afterword, I spent a few moments praying,” he said. “I laid back down in bed and tried to sleep, which you can’t do. I began to rehearse in my mind all the things and the next extended amount of time asking myself, ‘Who is this going to affect?’ I began backing it up all the way to the dispatcher who took the first phone call. …I began to think of other agencies that were part of the incident, EMS, fire departments who showed up, county, highway patrol, not to mention the families of all the officers involved.

“I remember one man I went through the academy with that worked night shift. I reached out to realize that both he and another from my class were connected to the incident. I begin to realize the huge rippling effect this was going to have on the entire community. Why such a rippling effect today? It’s because of culture. Because this culture, this community, this group of heroes all are one big family and our community loves this family.”

Kappler referenced the Biblical Book of I Corinthians Chapter 12 about the people of God being a body having many parts, but still one body.

“The body does not consist of one member, but of many,” he said. “Verse 26 of the same chapter, ‘If one part suffers, every part suffers with it.’ We are here today because one part, two parts are suffering with those involved. That’s the uniqueness of this culture called first responders, everyone working together doing their part, staying in their lanes for the purpose of the entire body and we honor and respect that culture this evening. Look around as you see the number of people gathered, one body, one family.”

Ending with referencing King David’s questions about the brevity of life and what is the next thing, Kappler spoke about hope.

“How do we get through this day, this week or even this very moment this evening?” he asked. "How do we even begin to grieve? How do we begin to mourn? How do we begin to think about surviving such an incident? How do we begin to pick up these pieces? How do we even think about navigating through something like this as a community? (King) David says one word, ‘Hope’.”

When Kappler finished, the crowd lit candles and held a moment of silence to honor both Burns and Worley. Kappler then led the crowd in another prayer.

Sheri Pratt organized the event and briefly spoke to the assembly.

“Coming from this small town, to look over you all, it is so loving,” she said. “Look around you, look what you were able to accomplish tonight — not just me — you. Let’s lift these law enforcement officers up. Stand behind them and let them know we love them and all first responders.”

At the end of the service, several pastors and chaplains moved to the center of the circle to counsel with anyone who felt the need.

Kappler further spoke about the closeness of the community after the meeting.

“The ripple effect, like I said tonight,” he said. “We don’t understand that. This is the first one we have had here like this in years. You begin to see firsthand that ripple effect of what’s happening because somebody knows this person. Maybe they’re not a first responder, maybe they are the person that took that call, maybe they are a friend of that person, or maybe it’s a family member, a friend of that family, you’re talking about a huge number of people that see the results of that.”

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock, like many area law enforcement officers, attended the memorial. Burns was a deputy before joining Bonne Terre Police Department.

“There was a tremendous turnout,” Bullock said. “We enjoy something in this county with our police departments, the sheriff’s department and the highway patrol. It’s not like that all over the state. Last week I was at the Missouri State Sheriff’s Association conference, there were sheriffs from 115 counties. Not everybody enjoys the support like we have here. This was a wonderful thing and we appreciate it.”

More than 800 people attended the vigil.

Memorials may be directed to Backing Corporal Worley Fund at any First State Community Bank or The BackStoppers organization.

For more information about BackStoppers or to make a donation or become a member, go to www.backstoppers.org.

Burns' funeral service

A funeral service for Patrolman Burns will be held Saturday in the Field House at Mineral Area College. The family will receive friends at 9 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Pastor Danny Pyeatt will be officiating, with Pastor Robert Thurman assisting.

A funeral procession will leave the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge at 9 a.m. Sunday for the interment service held at Harvey Cemetery in Carthage, Missouri, at 2 p.m.

The procession will travel through Patrolman Burns hometown of Carthage in route to the Harvey Cemetery. Pastor Brian Freeman will be officiating the graveside service.

The public should expect brief traffic delays if traveling in and around Mineral Area College on Saturday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and the Bonne Terre and Desloge area on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

On Monday, the Bonne Terre Police Department provided further details of the service and the police escorts involved. They also expressed "our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming amount of support from our community, as we all mourn the loss of Officer Lane Burns."

Those attending the public visitation or funeral services Saturday must enter through the Mineral Area College Main Entrance located on Flat River Road. All professional Law Enforcement Honors will follow the service outside.

Dixie Kohn Drive from Mineral Area College Park (Student Housing) to Route O will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

If members of the public would like to show support to the Burns Family and Bonne Terre Police Department, there will be a procession on Sunday from Bonne Terre to Carthage. The procession will leave CZ Boyer & Son Funeral Home, located at 313 Benham Street, Bonne Terre. The procession will depart at 9 a.m.

Below is the Procession Route Sunday morning:

Procession Route to Harvey Cemetery, Reeds, MO

Depart Boyer Funeral Home, 313 Benham Street, Bonne Terre, MO

Turn Right on N. Allen Street and pass Bonne Terre PD and FD

Turn Left on Louise Street

Turn Left on N Division Street

Turn Left on E State Highway 47/Park Avenue

Veer Right onto Benham Street

Turn Right onto US Highway 67

Take exit for Bus. Route 67/N Desloge Drive and turn Right

Turn Right on Highway 8/Marty Drive

In Steelville, continue onto Highway 19/Main Street

Turn left onto I-44 W ramp (Cuba) toward Rolla

Turn right on Highway 96

Continue on Highway 96/US Route 66 into Carthage

Turn left onto US Route 66/S Garrison Avenue

Turn left on Fairview Avenue/E Highway

Continue on E Highway/F Highway/Gum Road/Fir Road to entrance to Harvey Cemetery

Turn left into Harvey Cemetery.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

