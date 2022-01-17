Community help needed for Roses for Residents

Five dollars can buy a variety of things: a burger, a specialty coffee or drink, or even a greeting card. There are plenty of other options, too. That $5 will also buy a special surprise for a nursing home resident.

The Park Hills business Copper Fox Contrived is holding its Roses for Residents project for the second year.

Tiffany Wright is the owner of the business and has a “soft spot for seniors and wanted to give back.” She put this project together, along with the sponsorship of the community, small business friends, out-of-state friends, family and clients.

Copper Fox Contrived provided 217 hand-painted wood roses and handmade Valentine cards to four local senior living facilities in 2021.

“This project took place in the midst of the pandemic, a time when senior living facilities were forced to prohibit visitors due to the imposed health risk to the residents,” said Wright. “This was devastating to many.”

She added that mental health in the senior living community took a deep dive, and loneliness and the feeling of being forgotten were at an all-time high.

“I know first-hand how important it is to their health to keep spirits high in senior living facilities,” said Wright. “In my earlier years, I worked on the floor in an assisted living community.”

But she said the senior community has taught her so much.

“Mostly, the importance of reminding our senior community that they are loved,” said Wright.

In June 2021, Wright expanded her home-based business into a storefront and hired employees.

“I am no longer a one-woman show,” she said, “and we now have a platform of over 5K followers for our small business. We want to take full advantage of that for this year’s project.”

Copper Fox Contrived is a wood-flower florist and gift shop.

“Our wood flowers are hypoallergenic, as they don’t have pollen to shed, they will never wilt or die, no need to water or preserve them, and they are always in season,” said Wright.

Wright said that after the success of the 2021 Roses for Residents project and the community’s generosity, they want to make this year an even bigger success. The goal is to not only donate roses to facilities in St. Francois County, but they’re hoping to expand into the St. Charles and St. Louis areas as well.

“In order to do so, we need help,” she said. “We are seeking sponsors to make this project everything we know it can be!”

The cost is $5 to sponsor a single rose for a resident. Donations can be made in person at Copper Fox Contrived or online at https://checkout.square.site/merchant/9H496GTCDHQ99/checkout/DNJYAV3UKLINEEGRIBLFLYIL

There are currently 10 facilities on the list to be sponsored for this year: NHC, Mount Carmel, Ashbrook, Cedarhurst, Presbyterian, Watts Street Manor, Greater Heights, Meadowbrook, Country Meadows and Hillside Living Center.

Sponsors are still needed to purchase roses for residents for Valentine’s Day.

“Your donation of $5 will provide a resident with an everlasting bloom they will be able to enjoy forever,” said Wright. “We are hoping to receive donations of items to send with our wood roses, like the handmade cards from the 2021 project. If you have a craft that you would like to donate to our Roses for Residents project, shoot us an email or send us a message on our business’s Facebook page.”

In addition, a post made on the Park Hills Public Library’s Facebook page asked people to stop by to create a free handmade Valentine card to go with the rose donations.

Wright said she’ll create as many roses for as many residents as donations allow. Since this is a donation-based community project, she cannot guarantee every facility in the area will be covered. She said individuals or businesses can fundraise to cover an entire facility to ensure other area residents receive a special rose for Valentine’s Day.

“What an awesome community of people and businesses we have supporting Roses for Residents 2022! We thank you all for your kindness,” she said. “Your sponsorship means more than you could ever know to these residents! From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support of this amazing project!”

Visit Copper Fox Contrived on Facebook for daily updates on the Roses for Residents project. The business is located at 361 West Main Street in Park Hills. Call 573-327-9582 for more information.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.