Community holding prayer vigil

While a Farmington businessman diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma brain cancer is undergoing surgery Tuesday at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, a number of Parkland residents will be holding a prayer vigil at a Farmington pizza restaurant to pray for his successful recovery.
Keith Hutson, owner of Twin Oaks Winery, Catfish Kettle and other area businesses, was diagnosed with cancer last month after a CT scan also revealed he had suffered a small stroke.
“After tests, biopsies and a lot of research — and with wonderful information from many [people] — mom and dad felt strongly that the place for them to go was MD Anderson in Texas,” said Kimberly Hutson, Keith and Karen Hutson’s daughter. “They have specialized care in this type of cancer, and we have had several personal referrals.”
After their arrival at the center, Hutson spent the next several days going through tests and meeting with a team of doctors. After a week of appointments, undergoing an MRI and taking part in a consultation with the center’s neurosurgery department, the first part of the plan was in place.
“He underwent another MRI, followed by a full day of pre-op appointments on Monday and surgery (Tuesday) to debulk the tumor,” Hutson said. "The pesky tumor settled itself deep in the right lobe and will require a lot of skill to remove. We have been blessed that the chairman of the surgery team will be doing his surgery.
“Recovery will start in the hospital for a few days then he will be allowed to come home and finish his 2- to 3-week recovery at home before returning for treatment. Our Christmas miracle — our family will celebrate Christmas together.
“Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. The number of texts, calls, visits, prayers sent, cards and food brought to the house has been wonderful and uplifting. Dad and Mom have been amazed at the outpouring of love and support they have felt.”
In addition, the Hutson family is thankful for a prayer vigil that has been organized by Debbie Peterson for Tuesday.
Peterson said, “The community is going to rally around Keith Hutson, Karen, their family and the surgical team with prayer during his surgery for removal of his brain tumor. We plan to gather in the morning to pray together and then will individually pray for him throughout the day.
“We will meet at CiCi’s Pizza at 7:15 a.m. to begin the day with a loving group prayer. After the prayer and as people leave, we will have a list there to sign up for 15-minute segments of prayer throughout the day. That way they will be covered in prayer during the procedure."
