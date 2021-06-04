Community rallies for couple hurt in accident

The last thing Park Hills resident Shannon Williams remembers as she sat on the back of her husband Howard’s motorcycle is when he yelled out, “Deer!”

She didn’t wake up again until she was in the back of an ambulance. She and Howard had struck a deer on Route U just outside of Irondale.

It is believed that Howard tried to miss the deer and lost control of the motorcycle.

The couple, who have been married for 18 years, were the only ones involved in the terrible accident on May 1.

Howard’s neck was broken in multiple places which required surgery a few days later. He also has a spot in his leg that is broken and must heal on its own.

Shannon has a fractured shoulder and six fractured places in her upper spine which must heal on their own. She had a brain bleed at one point.

The couple both have multiple cuts and extensive road rash.

“We were both very lucky to make it out as well as we did,” said Shannon.

Howard’s recovery is going well. He came home on May 6. His surgeon recently told him he is doing well and his neck is healing, but he must work on his recovery slowly.