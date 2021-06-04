Community rallies for couple hurt in accident

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is very painful,” she said, “but it could always be much worse. We have a hard time getting comfortable sometimes, but we are trying to keep going. We are hanging in there as best we can. We are so thankful for all the amazing help and support we are receiving.”

Shannon’s mom, Julie Hall, and other relatives and friends did not know if the couple would survive their injuries from the motorcycle accident. When they learned the couple would eventually recover, Hall wrote a special Mother’s Day Facebook post about her relief and gratitude that her daughter and son-in-law were spared from being killed in the accident.

“This is a wonderful Mother’s Day,” she said, “because I’ll take having them here with me over diamonds and pearls any time.”

The couple have been out of work since the accident and will not be able to return until possibly September.

Family, friends and neighbors have stepped up to help the couple. Howard is a member of the Washington County Cruisers (WCC), a non-profit riding group that works together to help various community members in need.