Community rallies for couple hurt in accident

The last thing Park Hills resident Shannon Williams remembers as she sat on the back of her husband Howard’s motorcycle is when he yelled out, “Deer!”
She didn’t wake up again until she was in the back of an ambulance. She and Howard had struck a deer on Route U just outside of Irondale.
It is believed that Howard swerved to miss the deer and lost control of the motorcycle.
The couple, who have been married for 18 years, were the only ones involved in the terrible accident on May 1.
Howard’s neck was broken in multiple places which required surgery a few days later. He also has a spot in his leg that is broken and must heal on its own.
Shannon has a fractured shoulder and six fractured places in her upper spine which must heal on their own. She had a brain bleed at one point.
The couple both have multiple cuts and extensive road rash.
“We were both very lucky to make it out as well as we did,” said Shannon.
Howard’s recovery is going well. He came home on May 6. His surgeon recently told him he is doing well and his neck is healing, but he must work on his recovery slowly.
Shannon’s recovery is much slower and will require more time to heal. She has been doing therapy at home to help speed up the healing as much as possible. She also has multiple sclerosis and Type 1 diabetes.
“It is very painful,” she said, “but it could always be much worse. We have a hard time getting comfortable sometimes, but we are trying to keep going. We are hanging in there as best we can. We are so thankful for all the amazing help and support we are receiving.”
Shannon’s mom, Julie Hall, and other relatives and friends did not know if the couple would survive their injuries from the motorcycle accident. When they learned the couple would eventually recover, Hall wrote a special Mother’s Day Facebook post about her relief and gratitude that her daughter and son-in-law were spared from being killed in the accident.
“This is a wonderful Mother’s Day,” she said, “because I’ll take having them here with me over diamonds and pearls any time.”
The couple have been out of work since the accident and will not be able to return until possibly September.
Family, friends and neighbors have stepped up to help the couple. Howard is a member of the Washington County Cruisers (WCC), a non-profit riding group that works together to help various community members in need.
WCC members and their families and friends have organized a benefit for this Saturday on the old school grounds in Irondale. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. For directions, follow Route M toward Irondale. Just before arriving at the railroad tracks on the right, take the last entrance to Irondale and then about 100 yards turn right.
Activities include a raffle, bounce house, bake sale, cornhole and horseshoe tournament at 2 p.m., and live auction at 4 p.m. Barbecue plates will be sold for $8 and include chicken, hot dogs, brats, pork steaks, potato salad, baked beans and chips.
A car and motorcycle show with registration from 9 a.m. to noon also takes place. Trophies will be presented at 2 p.m.
Live music will be provided by Mountain Mischief. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs.
Misty Clubb, a family friend who is helping to organize this Saturday’s benefit, said, “Howard and Shannon are good-hearted people and would do anything for anyone. I just want to show them love and support and how much we as a community love them.”
Donations for the silent auction are still needed. Call Clubb at 573-430-4567 to donate items.
Monetary donations can also be made in Howard and Shannon Williams’ name at Unico Bank in Park Hills.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal