The Mennonite family involved in a tragic horse-drawn buggy accident Thursday morning is still recovering from their injuries.
Mervin Shirk, 7, was pronounced dead after the family's buggy was struck by a pickup truck near Liberty Blueberry Farms on Route OO near Route DD between Farmington and Fredericktown.
Alice Shirk, 50, and Dorcas Shirk, 21, were seriously injured and airlifted to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Miriam Shirk, 10, and Titus Shirk, 12, were seriously injured and airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Allen Shirk, 19, who was operating the buggy, received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.
According to friends of the family, as of Friday evening, Titus was still in critical condition with a head injury, broken neck, and two broken legs. Dorcas suffered a broken leg but was released earlier in the day Friday.
The family's mother, Alice, had suffered a broken wrist and brain bleeding after the accident but doctors said that the bleeding has since stopped. Miriam reportedly suffered a broken pelvis and is still in traction at the hospital.
Many community members have stepped up since the accident, donating food, ice, pillows, and making monetary donations to help with medical costs.
As of early Friday, neighbors had set up a cardboard box for donations near the front of the Mennonites' Home Gardens Community Market off Old Fredericktown Road.
Members of the Mennonite community have stressed that they are asking for nothing more from the public than prayers.
The market will be closed Tuesday for the boy's funeral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.