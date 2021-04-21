Community remembers esteemed coach

“I learned from those experiences that hard work is a recipe for success in life,” Steska said. “Coach was a good and fair man - on and off the court- and we should all treasure him in our memories. He will be missed.”

Rod Denman was a star on the 70-71 squad and later became a driver’s education teacher and coach, like Kegley.

“Coach Perry Kegley represents the true character required to be a successful person, a great high school teacher coach and administrator,” Denman said. “The pyramid of success, designed by John wooden, is a perfect example of Perry Kegley. Commitment, dedication, work ethic, strong beliefs, are what he encouraged in the people he came in contact with, which led to his success.”

Coach Kegley recalled the 1970-71 season five years ago for the 45th anniversary of the team.

“You can’t get any closer than we got,” Kegley said. “I couldn’t be any more proud of them if they had won the championship. They couldn’t have done anything any different or any better to make me any more proud of them, than what they did. I have no (regrets).”

Perry served as athletic director, assistant to the superintendent as transportation coordinator and later middle school principal.