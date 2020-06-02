Community salutes seniors during Sunday parade

She said she was nervous about planning the parade because she wanted everything to go well.

“But I just cried looking at all the vehicles and the kids and their smiles,” she said. “It was priceless. It was worth every single second of planning and worry.”

Simily said, “I’m just so happy it turned out great for the seniors. That’s all I wanted was to do something awesome for them because they deserve it.”

She said several of the parents were excited to be part of the event with their kids.

Simily’s daughter Makenzie wanted her to ride in the back of the truck with her during the parade.

“So many of the parents told me they just cried seeing all the people and driving their senior through the parade was so neat,” she said. “They loved this experience together.”

There are 79 seniors in this year’s graduating class at West County.