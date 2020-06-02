Community salutes seniors during Sunday parade

It might have been cloudy with daily showers leading up to it, but it did not rain on Sunday’s parade for West County High School seniors.
The event, originally scheduled for May 17, was held May 31, with perfect weather conditions including plenty of sunshine and smiles along the route. The roads and streets were lined with family, friends and community members ready to celebrate the West County High School Class of 2020 seniors.
The parade was organized by Nikki Simily, staff member for the West County School District. Her daughter, Makenzie, is a graduating senior. West County employees Laura Richardson and Pam Hardy, along with Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman and others, helped with planning the event.
Many spectators got emotional as the seniors passed by in their decorated vehicles. Their senior year was interrupted by COVID-19, which prevented their getting to experience many spring events, sports, prom, graduation and much more.
Despite these disappointments, the seniors’ smiles shone brightly as they waved excitedly to their supporters Sunday afternoon.
Some seniors threw candy to the youngest spectators along the route.
“The little kids loved the candy,” said Simily. “One even said it brought back old carnival memories of the parade days.”
She said she was nervous about planning the parade because she wanted everything to go well.
“But I just cried looking at all the vehicles and the kids and their smiles,” she said. “It was priceless. It was worth every single second of planning and worry.”
Simily said, “I’m just so happy it turned out great for the seniors. That’s all I wanted was to do something awesome for them because they deserve it.”
She said several of the parents were excited to be part of the event with their kids.
Simily’s daughter Makenzie wanted her to ride in the back of the truck with her during the parade.
“So many of the parents told me they just cried seeing all the people and driving their senior through the parade was so neat,” she said. “They loved this experience together.”
There are 79 seniors in this year’s graduating class at West County.
Graduation for the West County Class of 2020 has been set for an outdoor June 19 ceremony with baccalaureate June 18. Each graduate will receive 10 tickets in order to maintain social distancing. If the ceremony needs to be moved because of the weather, it will be held June 26 with baccalaureate June 25. If the ceremony cannot be held outside on June 26, it will be moved inside to the gymnasium and each graduate will only receive two tickets in order to maintain social distancing.
If Missouri Gov. Mike Parson lifts social distancing restrictions by June 19, the ceremony will be held inside the gym.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal.
