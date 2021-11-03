Community steps up to take care of each other

Driving through the damage caused by the EF-3 tornado which ripped through Madison County on Oct. 24, the debris is still scattered throughout the fields, but the community has never been stronger.
Madison County Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens said it will take years to get everything back to the way it was, but the community is resilient and has come together to take care of each other.
Businesses, churches, neighbors, and even the Mennonite community have come together to help with cleanup, gather supplies, and find shelter for those who no longer have a place to live.
"Everybody is just pushing along," Stevens said. "People are tough. Bill Starkey told me when I took this over. He said you will have these SEMA guys that will come down and want to get in the middle of everything because they go to these schools and they do this stuff in the cities.
"But these communities take care of their own, and that is what they are doing. We've had some great organizations come in and help a lot but that was just a bonus because our community has really stepped up to take care of each other."
This is Stevens' first natural disaster as emergency management director but he has years of experience as a first responder, and he said his reactions are no different. He said decisions have to be made in the moment and quickly or lives could be at stake.
"There is a basic plan, but it is like anything else," Stevens said. "Things have to change on the fly. That is kind of how I operate with my emergency response background, and it has proved to be effective in situations like this. Today, this is longer term, but it is no different than this morning when I had to cut a car open."
Stevens said as soon as dispatch called him, and said debris was detected on Doppler radar near Marble Creek area, he got his family set up next to the safe room and went straight to town.
"We knew as soon as it hit," Stevens said. "I got to dispatch to start doing my emergency management work, start gathering information, make sure resources were coming, but the second I walked in, Fredericktown Fire was calling for mutual aid for a rescue. I had to switch gears and rush out to Catherine Place to work as a fireman. In that moment, they needed me to be a fireman."
Stevens said it was dark and raining hard, but when he looked over at Black River Electric he could see the roof was off and the backup power was shining lights through the insulation. That was the moment he said he knew it was really bad.
Rescue crews, including Stevens, continued to run calls, without their radio system which was knocked out, for several hours. Then Stevens went back to set up the command center and map out the path of the tornado.
Stevens said the Missouri State Highway Patrol was amazing and just kept sending in troopers to help. In the end, a trooper was sent to each road affected to check the areas and report back.
It is reported 30 homes had major damage with four or five flattened. Stevens said he believes 100 families were affected. Despite the massive amounts of damage, the county did not have one fatality and there was only one reported injury.
"I really want to emphasize that we had one injury and no fatalities, and at no time were we out on search for someone," Stevens said. "The early warning system worked. The National Weather Service and the local media had been telling us to prepare for this storm for two days. People listened, and they took shelter."
Stevens said if the tornado had gone a half a mile south this would have been a whole different story.
"We wouldn't have gotten by as lucky as we did," Stevens said. "It hit a majority of nice, 30 year-old or less, houses and most had basements. If it had been in town, with houses right next to each other and only half of them have basements, I don't know what would have happened."
