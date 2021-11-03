Community steps up to take care of each other

Driving through the damage caused by the EF-3 tornado which ripped through Madison County on Oct. 24, the debris is still scattered throughout the fields, but the community has never been stronger.

Madison County Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens said it will take years to get everything back to the way it was, but the community is resilient and has come together to take care of each other.

Businesses, churches, neighbors, and even the Mennonite community have come together to help with cleanup, gather supplies, and find shelter for those who no longer have a place to live.

"Everybody is just pushing along," Stevens said. "People are tough. Bill Starkey told me when I took this over. He said you will have these SEMA guys that will come down and want to get in the middle of everything because they go to these schools and they do this stuff in the cities.

"But these communities take care of their own, and that is what they are doing. We've had some great organizations come in and help a lot but that was just a bonus because our community has really stepped up to take care of each other."