The annual Shared Blessings’ Thanksgiving Meals project continues to draw volunteers of all ages and from all over the Parkland.
For the last several years, the transitional shelter for the homeless (located at 518 Grove St. in Bonne Terre) has gone out into the community, with help from the community, to provide Thanksgiving meals for those whom may not get one otherwise.
Shared Blessings Executive Director Shelly Bess spoke of the spirit of thankfulness and gratitude that always comes with each year’s busy three-day miracle marathon that begins Thanksgiving and ends on Saturday.
“It is just phenomenal how giving St. Francois County is when they know there is a need,” Bess said Friday. “Like yesterday [Thursday] when we ran out of stuff a few times, God blessed us because we had actually made the decision to go buy a few hams. When I turned around to leave, there was a lady standing there in the hallway that brought five hams.”
Bess went on to say how everything this year is bigger, in a geographical sense, than it has ever been before.
“We have served from northern Bonne Terre to Goose Creek down south of Farmington. Everything is bigger than it has ever been,” said Bess.
Each day there have been volunteers arrive as early as 6 a.m. and volunteers who have stayed as late as 9 p.m. each night.
“We don’t ask a single person to show up,” said Bess. “And every year, volunteers just show up.”
Bess believes that by the end of Saturday, they will have given meals to 4,000 to 5,000 people, and 5,000 people is the amount that they had prepared for.
“We will probably go through 110 to 120 hams or turkeys by the end of it, and every year we have done this, we have never wasted any food," she said.
Bess also encouraged people who volunteered to deliver the meals to take more than the prepared meals with them to the delivery stops.
“We have been blessed with so much fresh produce and staple items this year, so I told all the volunteers, in addition to the prepared meal, to take out as much produce and staple items that they can, too.”
According to Bess, this outlet of giving to the community continues to happen every year because of the community.
“The community has picked it up,” continued Bess. “We had the opportunity to move [the Thanksgiving Meal preparation] to a more commercial area, but we said no.
"We said no because it takes away the majesty of it, and the miracle of that we can feed 5,000 people out of this simple building.”
This was the seventh year that Shared Blessings has hosted this service for the community and plans to continue on to next year.
“God has made a way,” said Bess. “Every time something comes up, God has always made a way.”
