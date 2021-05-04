Community teams up to clean up

Rehkop said project ideas are always welcome and she asks anyone who sees any eyesores around Fredericktown to just let them know.

"I was really excited to decorate the windows of some of the vacant downtown businesses," Rehkop said. "Ideally we'd like to see those businesses occupied, but it's a good alternative to see some decorations rather than just a blank window."

Rehkop said she was also really excited to plant some azalea bushes in Azalea Park, since there are none.

"People have tried in the past to plant azalea bushes in the park and they haven't survived," Rehkop said. "We're hoping with a little love and care they'll survive this year."

Rehkop said, every year she is so amazed by the turnout for the event.

"The amount of people who are willing to give up their Saturday and wake up early in the morning to volunteer is humbling," Rehkop said. "This is why I love living in our small little town where people go above and beyond for others and their community."

The community comes out to support the efforts each year. This year the City of Fredericktown donated the mulch and paint, and donations were received from Thal's Hardware, Gifford's Lumber Company, and Lalo's Mexican Grill.