Community teams up to clean up

The annual Team Up to Clean Up event over the weekend brought community members out to make Fredericktown look its best ahead of the Azalea Festival, scheduled for May 7-9.
The community service project day was started four years ago by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
"It's a day for the community members to come together to clean up Fredericktown before the Azalea Festival," Event Chair Tessa Rehkop said. "We want the town to look as nice as possible before we have a bunch of visitors from outside the area."
Rehkop said it is a great way for businesses and organizations to come together, have fun and have a sense of pride in making the town look good, especially Azalea Park.
"Every year we add more and more projects," Rehkop said. "We started with mulching the trees around court square and Azalea Park, and painting the picnic tables and benches."
Rehkop said more projects have been added through the years, such as planting the planters around court square and on the main streets.
"We also planted some azalea bushes this year, painted the benches at Rotary Park, decorated windows of some of the vacant businesses downtown, and added landscaping to the Memorial Plot for Letty Burris," Rehkop said. "We had so many volunteers this year that we finished all the projects in no time. So we're wanting to add even more for next year."
Rehkop said project ideas are always welcome and she asks anyone who sees any eyesores around Fredericktown to just let them know.
"I was really excited to decorate the windows of some of the vacant downtown businesses," Rehkop said. "Ideally we'd like to see those businesses occupied, but it's a good alternative to see some decorations rather than just a blank window."
Rehkop said she was also really excited to plant some azalea bushes in Azalea Park, since there are none.
"People have tried in the past to plant azalea bushes in the park and they haven't survived," Rehkop said. "We're hoping with a little love and care they'll survive this year."
Rehkop said, every year she is so amazed by the turnout for the event.
"The amount of people who are willing to give up their Saturday and wake up early in the morning to volunteer is humbling," Rehkop said. "This is why I love living in our small little town where people go above and beyond for others and their community."
The community comes out to support the efforts each year. This year the City of Fredericktown donated the mulch and paint, and donations were received from Thal's Hardware, Gifford's Lumber Company, and Lalo's Mexican Grill.
Rehkop said this year, roughly 40 volunteers showed up for the morning of work including representatives from Missouri Cobalt LLC, United Methodist Church, Pense Bros. Drilling Co., AAO, Democrat News, Community Beautification Committee, Madison County Collector's Office, Fredericktown High School Student Council, City of Fredericktown, Charlie Bumpkin Boutique and several other individuals.
"We're so lucky to live in a town where the businesses are always more than happy to donate their time, resources and property space," Rehkop said. "We had about 40 volunteers this year, not all of them were able to come on the Saturday but worked on their own projects around town. I would like to thank all the business, organizations, and individuals that worked so hard."
Rehkop added she would like to apologize to anyone at Saturday's soccer games at Rotary Park who might have sat on wet paint. She said this is the first year soccer has been held in the spring, so organizers completely forgot about games being played that day.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com