Community vital to bake sale's success

The Help the Hungry Bake is returning for its 15th year at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in Farmington’s Centene Center — a different location than the St. Joseph School gymnasium used in prior years. It's hoped Centene Center will allow more room for social distancing in light of the coronavirus.
According to Chris Landrum, Help the Hungry Planning Steering Committee chairperson, the bake sale wouldn’t be possible without the help and support from the community — committed individuals, groups, clubs, churches and other organizations who do their part every year to help the event successfully raise thousands of dollars for the Farmington Ministerial Alliance and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries.
“We depend on our community to help us and they have never let us down,” Landrum said. “The Help the Hungry Bake Sale’s success through the years can be directly attributed to the many people who give of their time, talents and resources to make it the incredible event that it has become.”
Several individuals representing the clubs, churches and other organizations involved in the Help the Hungry Bake Sale explained why they participate year after year. At the heart of the matter, they said, it's to help the charity fulfill its mission to provide funds for the local food pantries and to help folks in their time of need.
Judy Sheets of Farmington, former state president of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, said taking part in the Help the Hungry Bake Sale is a natural extension of what the local garden clubs are all about.
“I think any garden club member is also committed to helping the hungry and we like to do projects that involve gardening and flowers,” she said. The Flora Garden Club’s little niche at the Help the Hungry Bake Sale is assembling several wreaths and then decorate them with all kinds of beautiful Christmas flowers for a raffle, with the money donated to the bake sale. You buy so many tickets and you put them in a basket with the wreath that you want to win. It always draws a lot of people and they all seem to enjoy it."
Sheets added that the Nancy Weber Garden Club is also an annual contributor to the bake sale.
"One year the club decorated a five-foot-tall Christmas tree — it was lighted and ready to go. It was included in the auction and it brought quite a bit of money. I can’t recall all the things they donate, but I know they do. The Nancy Weber Garden Club is always committed to doing something for Help the Hungry Bake Sale. Chris Landrum, the bake sale’s Planning Steering Committee chairperson.”
Lisa Sumpter, a member of the Farmington Lions Club, said the bake sale “raises a lot of awareness and financial support for the local food pantries and we definitely believe there’s a need for that. Most of the time we’ve dedicated our fall barbecue funds to Help the Hungry. I think this year we’re going to volunteer that day. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do the barbecue this year due to safety concerns, but we are looking forward to helping however we can.”
SMSgt, USAF(Ret) Earnest Heflin, the JROTC instructor at Farmington High School, was proud of his students’ involvement in such an important cause.
“When we’re doing our Farmington High School homecoming parade, we pass out leaflets for the bake sale and then the day of the bake sale, we’ll usually put a couple or three cadets at the St. Joseph gymnasium and they will help in any way they can to help carry pastry items out to people’s vehicles, help clean up, things of that nature. So, our kids get a chance to go into the community plus they are also earning community hours for themselves. It’s a win-win all the way around.
“The Help the Hungry Bake Sale is just one of many organizations that the community of Farmington has to help the less fortunate. From the church side of it, we’ll have pastors who bake a cake and have people bid on it. You can get involved in it from the adult side. You can get involved with it from the student side by helping out. It’s just a wonderful, wonderful program. Plus, when you turn around and see what it actually does… I give Mrs. Landrum kudos. The bake sale is pulling in upwards of $60,000-$70,000 every time they do this, and it goes right back into the community. That’s pretty awesome work. That’s a big heart right there.”
Rocky Good, pastor of New Heights Church in Farmington, noted that his congregation has participated in the Help the Hungry Bake Sale “since day one.”
“It has brought in thousands, upon thousands, upon thousands of dollars to provide food for the needy in the Farmington area. It has been a wonderful, wonderful experience to participate, to serve alongside all those people that volunteer, and to be a part of something much larger than any church could possibly do by itself. It’s not just the churches. It’s the community. We have people that are so generous in the community that have baked and donated things for the auction, and then people come in and purchasing those items has been huge in making this such a huge, huge annual event.
“We stole the idea from another community — I think Chris read in a magazine that was doing it somewhere on the East Coast — and then the next thing, we’re doing it. And now all the communities in our region have heard about the Help the Hungry Bake Sale. It’s been so successful in Farmington and now they’re doing their version of this ministry to help the needy to have food on their tables. There’s such a huge need in our community.
“I’m a part of the Farmington Ministerial Alliance and the alliance has a food pantry and thrift store. A majority of our income from the thrift store goes toward purchasing food for the needy in our community. Then, we team up with Help the Hungry. Half of the proceeds go to St. Vincent de Paul, which is another huge food pantry in our community, and between the two it is phenomenal what they are able to do to help people year after year with literally tons of food, because they distribute it by the pound. It’s just been a wonderful thing for our church and for our community and our people to be a part of.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
