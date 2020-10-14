Community vital to bake sale's success

“It has brought in thousands, upon thousands, upon thousands of dollars to provide food for the needy in the Farmington area. It has been a wonderful, wonderful experience to participate, to serve alongside all those people that volunteer, and to be a part of something much larger than any church could possibly do by itself. It’s not just the churches. It’s the community. We have people that are so generous in the community that have baked and donated things for the auction, and then people come in and purchasing those items has been huge in making this such a huge, huge annual event.

“We stole the idea from another community — I think Chris read in a magazine that was doing it somewhere on the East Coast — and then the next thing, we’re doing it. And now all the communities in our region have heard about the Help the Hungry Bake Sale. It’s been so successful in Farmington and now they’re doing their version of this ministry to help the needy to have food on their tables. There’s such a huge need in our community.

“I’m a part of the Farmington Ministerial Alliance and the alliance has a food pantry and thrift store. A majority of our income from the thrift store goes toward purchasing food for the needy in our community. Then, we team up with Help the Hungry. Half of the proceeds go to St. Vincent de Paul, which is another huge food pantry in our community, and between the two it is phenomenal what they are able to do to help people year after year with literally tons of food, because they distribute it by the pound. It’s just been a wonderful thing for our church and for our community and our people to be a part of.”

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

