Community voices concerns about proposed mine

While the area was hit with severe weather on May 19, many citizens braved the weather and made their voices heard at an informal public meeting hosted by Nexgen Silica and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR.)

Nexgen Silica intends to produce frack sand and/or industrial sands, moving the materials for transport on the Mississippi River at Ste. Genevieve.

Those taking part in the meeting included Larry Lehman, the director of Land Reclamation Program with MDNR; DNR Chief Bill Zeaman, Industrial and Metallic Minerals Mining Unit with the Land Reclamation Program, and Colin Priest, an environmental specialist with the Land Reclamation Program. Nexgen Silica introduced Rodger Faulkner, Kory Faulkner, Kyle Faulkner, Aaron Vollrath, and Bob Gerke.

Lasting a total of three hours with presentations in the first half in hopes to answer most, if not all, questions, many Ste. Genevieve County residents still had questions to ask.

Vollrath spoke of the company’s mission statement, with Nexgen’s focus is “to support worldwide innovation by responsibly mining and globally distributing critical natural resources.” Vollrath also spoke of the company’s core values, stating them to be, “safety, integrity, accountability, sustainability, philanthropy, innovation.”

Nexgen Silica General Manager Clark Bollinger took the podium next. Introducing himself, Bollinger stated that he has more than 30 years of experience in mining. Originally from Fredericktown, the family then moved to Festus while Bollinger was in school.

Bollinger also introduced the advisory board, many of whom presented on topics like topography and watershed outfall, drilling and blasting, and crushing. The advisory board includes engineer Stan Schultz, Keith Henderson with Buckley Powder, geologist Ira Satterfied, hydrologist Mike Carlson, industrial hygienist John Jurgiel, Curtis Heider with air and water permitting, Jason Spangler, Troy Zickert with Hychem Inc., and Ron Heap with Tarmac International.

Bollinger said with everyone on the advisory board, there was more than 250 years of experience.

Schultz presented on how topography and watershed outfall will affect the people surrounding the plant and facility. Stating that, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, “In watershed, the water conservation by rainwater harvesting is most significant as compared to the other means. The harvested rainwater can be retained for the duration of its need by designing and constructing the suitable structures in light of the same.”

Schultz continued on, stating that the water used by Nexgen will be caught on site from rainwater in the use of two ponds on site. The two ponds will be able to hold a total of 12 million gallons of water.

Henderson provided information on the blasting and monitoring requirements.

Several community members stood in line to ask questions.

One of the most common type of questions asked involved the health and well-being of the people, as well as the workers. Another man inquired what will happen to the people in the area if workers have to wear safety gear. One woman asked that even though the company is planning on bringing in 25 to 30 jobs, what the company Nexgen will do to prevent pneumoconiosis (a common form of this is Black Lung Disease, or Miner’s Lung.)

Officials from Nexgen stated that in some of the other states where silica mining takes place, such as California, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, the respirable crystal and silica is negligible in contribution from the mining activities. For the workers, air monitoring would be occurring, and there would be a cyclone to collect respirable crystal and silica samples to compare to the OSHA permissible level.

The same woman asked if workers will be wearing respirators, and Nexgen stated that if levels are high enough, workers will be wearing respirators, but the overall goal is to keep levels low enough that the workers would not have to wear respirators.

Another issue of concern that was brought up was how the facility will affect neighboring Hawn State Park. Margaret Hill, of Cape Girardeau, said Hawn State Park is a dark sky site, and was curious as how light and noise pollution would impact wildlife in the area.

Lehman stated that Hill was correct, and there is no environmental regulation from the DNR when it comes to noise and light pollution.

“We work hard, all week, so that we can go and enjoy our natural resources,” said Hill.

Rev. Edward Nemeth, a pastor of the Ste. Genevieve Catholic Parish and president of the Valle Catholic School District, asked for no response for what he was about to say and asked everyone to reflect upon his questions as a community.

“I’m a very progressive man when it comes to things of business. I believe that good business practice and good growth raises all boats,” said Nemeth, “however tonight I feel that this is an ill-gotten project.”

Nemeth said while progress is made for a profit, the abuse would be for the whole.

“Are we a community that is for progress without any concern for the environment, tourism, or our neighbors?” asked Nemeth. “Are we a community who will turn our back on our citizens to allow a few to profit? Are we a community who allow that which we have worked for, suffered for, bled for be bought and used like it is a replaceable commodity?”

Jillian Ditch Anslow has been working hard with a grassroots organization called Operation SAND in trying to prevent the silica mine.

“Constant noise, light, and vibrations are not why residents have made their homes in this area. They fear what this will mean for the foundations of their homes, their wells, and their property values.”

Anslow brought up that residents have concerns over air and water quality, as well as economic impacts and the quality of life.

“There is no way of fully understanding the long-term impacts on these young children’s health as they grow and develop while breathing the polluted air that the mine will cause.”

The Ste. Genevieve Commission has joined with the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department in adopting a Joint Health Ordinance regarding mining operations signed last week. The ordinance provides standards for mining facilities, definitions, an effective date, enforcement, and severability.

The ordinance reads that no mining facility shall be located less than one half mile from a defined incorporated limits of a City, Town, or Village, a school or property owned and operated by any education institution, any church or place or worship, any populated area or platted subdivision, parks, ball fields, and public recreational area, or public or private wells used for purpose of supplying potable water in Ste. Genevieve County.

The ordinance also reads that no mining facility shall be located less than one quarter mile from any occupied dwelling, any cave or sinkhole, any losing stream or tributary of any losing stream any stream segment of any Department-designated “Outstanding State Resource Waters,” or any stream segment which has a designed “Beneficial Use Designation” for “IRR-Irrigation,” “LWP-Livestock & Wildlife Protection, “WWH-Protection of Warm Water Habitat,” Or “WBC-Whole Body Contact Recreation.”

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

