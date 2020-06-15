Company seeks to purchase TDL Utilities Corporation

Confluence Rivers Utility Operating Company, Inc. (Confluence Rivers) has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to purchase substantially all of the water and sewer assets of Terre Du Lac Utilities Corporation.
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than July 7, 2020, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102 or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.
Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, e-mail opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, phone 1-800-392-4211, e-mail pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the commission.
Terre Du Lac Utilities Corporation serves approximately 1,302 water and sewer customers in the lake development which lies in St. Francois County and a small part of Washington County.
"We have an offer to sell the utility company and this is in line with the normal regulatory progress," Owner Mike Tilley said.
A petition was filed on Aug. 24, 2010, by then-Attorney General Chris Koster and DNR against Terre Du Lac Utilities, Inc. and Tilley, requesting an injunction against the utility company as well as civil penalties.
This petition, although scheduled for trial several times, has been continued and delayed for the past nine years. Since the case was initially filed, a partial order of preliminary injunction has been granted by the court but DNR alleges the utility company has yet to fully comply with the order.
The case had been scheduled for trial in October but Associate Circuit Judge Robin Fulton said then that both parties in the case were attempting to reach an agreement in which the utility company would be sold to a different company — Central States Water Resources — that has the funds to make the DNR-required changes and upgrades, bringing the water system into compliance.
The court case was continued to June 16 and Tilley's attorney asked for a continuance on June 15.
