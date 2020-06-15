Company seeks to purchase TDL Utilities Corporation

A petition was filed on Aug. 24, 2010, by then-Attorney General Chris Koster and DNR against Terre Du Lac Utilities, Inc. and Tilley, requesting an injunction against the utility company as well as civil penalties.

This petition, although scheduled for trial several times, has been continued and delayed for the past nine years. Since the case was initially filed, a partial order of preliminary injunction has been granted by the court but DNR alleges the utility company has yet to fully comply with the order.

The case had been scheduled for trial in October but Associate Circuit Judge Robin Fulton said then that both parties in the case were attempting to reach an agreement in which the utility company would be sold to a different company — Central States Water Resources — that has the funds to make the DNR-required changes and upgrades, bringing the water system into compliance.

The court case was continued to June 16 and Tilley's attorney asked for a continuance on June 15.

