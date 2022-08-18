Concert to celebrate NPS' Founder's Day

The Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park is hosting a free event on Aug. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. celebrating the National Park Service's 106th anniversary at the Bauvais-Amoureux House.

Starting at 6 p.m. is the open house at the Bauvais-Amoureux House, allowing guests to take a free look at one of the last remaining houses of its kind.

Built in 1792 for Jean Baptiste Bauvais and having been the residence of a free Black woman Pélagie Amoureux and family, both before and after the Civil War, the Bauvais-Amoureux house includes important architectural features such as heavy timber trusses which support a pitched roof, and the walnut ceiling beams are the original beams.

Through the years, the house has experienced changes including interior alterations in the 1840s, but still retains many original features. The Bauvauis-Amoureux house is one of three poteaux-en-terre (post-in-ground) style houses in Ste. Genevieve, and is one of five remaining in the United States.

At 7 p.m., there will be a free concert featuring the Zydeco Crawdaddys on the lawn of the house.

The band, consisting of Paul Jarvis, Randy Reece, Jim Pender, and Mike Szwedo, plays zydeco-style music. The music originates from southern Louisiana and has French-Creole roots and blends blues, rhythm, and music indigenous to the Louisiana Creoles and the Native Americans of Louisiana. This style typically features an accordion, as well as possibly a washboard.

The Zydeco Crawdaddys play a variety of music including originals, covers, brass band sounds, and Mardi Gras songs. A full list of songs as well as information about the band can be found on zydecocrawdaddys.com, and the band can be kept up with on Facebook under Zydeco Crawdaddys.

Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park encourages guests to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets, but to leave the glass bottles at home. There is no reservation required for this event.

The Bauvais-Amoureux house is one of four places run by the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park. The SGNHP also takes care of the Jean-Baptiste Valle House, Green Tree Tavern, and the Memorial Cemetery.

Those interested can keep up with the SGNPS on Facebook at Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park, on Instagram at stegennps, and on the website at the nps.gov/stege.