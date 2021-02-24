Conference helps 'ReKindle' marriages

Over Valentine's Day weekend many area couples chose to to take the time to strengthen their marriages at the ReKindle Marriage Conference.
This conference has been held by Faith Family Worship Center in Fredericktown for about 12 years and has grown to include Gear City Church in Rolla and LifePoint Church in Lebanon. In the last five years, it has grown and has been held at the Four Seasons in St. Louis.
Aaron Proffer said his wife Cori and he have been a part of putting on marriage conferences from the time they got involved at Faith. He said Pastor Buck and Janice had been putting them on for several years before they even started getting involved.
"ReKindle was designed to help marriages," Proffer said. "That's it. We have a passion for marriage and realize that God desires for us to have strong marriages. We want to be strategic about improving marriages instead of reaching out as a last resort."
Proffer said most new people are a little worried about attending a "marriage conference" because they think it will be full of therapy.
"We have lots of fun each year through our sessions, entertainment, live music, interactions, games and food," Proffer said. "One of our favorite parts of the conference is learning from others. Marriage is tough."
Proffer said he and Cori love the fact that they can learn from others, be honest about areas they need and desire to improve, and enjoy their lives together more year after year.
"Our return rate has been phenomenal," Proffer said. "We try to be intentional when planning each year to make sure that it's something that both husbands and wives would desire to come back to each year."
Proffer said part of the planning is making sure couples are able to enjoy time together through date nights Friday night, starting later on Saturday morning and ending Saturday with plenty of time for couples to spend most of the day together.
When asked if the conference is still helpful to the two even after 12 years, Proffer said helpful could be an understatement.
"Marriage is difficult," Proffer said. "When you pile on emotions, seasons of life, communication failures, priority mishaps, life, kids work, etc., it's pretty easy to see how a good marriage takes work."
Proffer said marriage is not like riding a bike.
"We have to be intentional and constantly learning and reflecting to have the best marriage we can," Proffer said. "Why wouldn't we do that? If you say 'I do" and fully intend to live the rest of your life with that person than why wouldn't you want that time to be as good as it can be?"
Proffer said at the end of the conference they encourage all of the couples to implement the things they learned throughout the entire year.
"The biblical principals that are discussed are timeless," Proffer said. "They are as effective today as they were 2,000 years ago and will continue to be effective as long as we walk this earth."
Proffer said they also encourage people to get plugged into a church and place themselves around other married couples that are good examples who will hold them accountable.
"We also like to plan date nights throughout the year for our church where we will watch the kids for 3 to 4 hours while moms and dads get to spend the evening together," Proffer said. "Another benefit is that every attendee is part of a private group on Facebook where we will periodically drop encouragement for marriages."
Proffer said this year the event sold out faster than ever before. He said they are encouraged every year by the response.
"Over the last several years, we have partnered with other churches to make it easier to put together," Proffer said. "Over the last five years, we have partnered with Gear City Church in Rolla, Missouri with Pastor Eddie and Karen Jones and this year we added a third church to the mix with LifePoint Church from Lebanon, Missouri with Pastors Kelly and Bridgette Rhoades. This makes for a great event, and we are blessed to partner with them."
As a final point, Proffer said he would like people to know there is no perfect marriage.
"Stop wishing you had a better marriage, and start putting in the time to make it a great marriage," Proffer said. "If the grass looks greener somewhere else, maybe it's time to start watering your own lawn."
