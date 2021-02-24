Conference helps 'ReKindle' marriages

Over Valentine's Day weekend many area couples chose to to take the time to strengthen their marriages at the ReKindle Marriage Conference.

This conference has been held by Faith Family Worship Center in Fredericktown for about 12 years and has grown to include Gear City Church in Rolla and LifePoint Church in Lebanon. In the last five years, it has grown and has been held at the Four Seasons in St. Louis.

Aaron Proffer said his wife Cori and he have been a part of putting on marriage conferences from the time they got involved at Faith. He said Pastor Buck and Janice had been putting them on for several years before they even started getting involved.

"ReKindle was designed to help marriages," Proffer said. "That's it. We have a passion for marriage and realize that God desires for us to have strong marriages. We want to be strategic about improving marriages instead of reaching out as a last resort."

Proffer said most new people are a little worried about attending a "marriage conference" because they think it will be full of therapy.

"We have lots of fun each year through our sessions, entertainment, live music, interactions, games and food," Proffer said. "One of our favorite parts of the conference is learning from others. Marriage is tough."