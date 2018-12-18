Congressman Jason Smith made a trip to Bonne Terre Monday to donate books to the Bonne Terre Memorial Library.
U.S. Rep. Smith, R-Salem, brought books from the Library of Congress to donate to the community library.
The books were delivered to the Bonne Terre Memorial Library by Smith and his team, and then unpacked in order to present a few books to the library staff. The books, which included children’s books, history books, fiction, and sports books, among others, were all marked with the Library of Congress seal.
This donation was only a part of a bigger project, with Bonne Terre being the latest place Smith had chosen. Smith said he is passionate about rural and small-town Missouri, and believes that things such as good quality books being available to the public is important. He had requested the books from the Library of Congress, which then sent several boxes packed full of an assortment of books.
Smith made sure to tell the Bonne Terre library staff to contact him if they ever needed another donation of books.
“For us congress members, the Library of Congress has books from all over the country, all over the world,” Smith said.
Extending this opportunity to small town Missouri is a way that Smith hopes to enrich the lives of its residents.
Smith then visited with the library staff, talking about the books that had been donated. He also joked that a specific sports book, which was all about the Chicago Cubs, was probably donated to get rid of. Smith was all smiles as he thanked the library staff and again encouraged them to reach out to him if they ever needed anything else.
