A local farm received a visit from a congressman on Saturday, one of the legislator’s many stops on a tour to review the district’s farming and agricultural needs.
Herbst Farm owners Kristy and Denny Herbst welcomed U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, to their farm Saturday afternoon after a previous stop in Iron County earlier in the day. Kristy led Smith on a tour of the farm’s equestrian facilities while she described the process of putting local youth to work in an agricultural environment.
“We showed him our equestrian business that we and our daughters operate and run here in Southeast Missouri,” Kristy said. “It’s one of those things where we love to share the passion of the farm — especially with young people, to give them the opportunity to be in the outdoors and the open air of the farming life and to see how it works while being a part of it.
“Even if they live in town, no matter where they come from, they have an opportunity to be a part of the farming and agricultural life.”
Smith’s tour of farms in the southern Missouri district is meant to pinpoint unique farming or ranching operations where owners have firsthand experience of how state and national policy affects their livelihood. Kristy said she imagines that the diversified nature of the Herbst Farm is what put it on the radar of Smith and his staff.
“We do crop farming and we have the equestrian program," she said.
At the end of the tour of the facilities, Denny had the chance to ask Smith how recent federal actions are going to affect the soybean market in the long run.
“I mostly asked about farm stuff, like the tariffs,” he said. “I know there’s talk about USDA aid that is supposed to be developed, too. The way I look at it, they’ll probably get the tariff stuff solved before that has to come out. But [Congressman Smith] explained how all that works and how the negotiations go. It was good.”
Before the Congressman got back on the road for his next stop in Jefferson County, Denny treated Smith to a ride on his 1917 Avery tractor, which, he said, he still uses to plow.
“I thought maybe he might want something different,” Denny said. “I don’t think anyone else will top that one today.”
By the time he wraps up his farm tour, Smith will have visited farmers and agricultural producers in all 30 counties of the 8th congressional district. As one of the more agriculturally diverse districts in the state, Smith’s tour will see him interacting with a wide array of farmers and ranchers, hearing firsthand their concerns.
“I meet regularly with the White House and I am always encouraged by President Trump’s sincere interest and concern for Missouri’s farmers,” Smith said. “I’m grateful to all of the Missourians who will be opening their homes and their barns to me over the next few weeks and sharing what makes their farms special.”
In his July 20 capitol report, Congressman Smith voiced his dedication to the Missourians who work so hard to produce essential goods for the country and world.
“Missouri’s farmers feed and clothe the world, and they deserve a level playing field with a government that makes it easier to worker their land, not more difficult,” Smith wrote. “As long as I am blessed to represent the hardworking men and women who supply the world with so much, I will do everything I can to keep Washington’s hands off of our rural way of life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.