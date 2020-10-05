Conrad named Star Service Team Member

Parkland Health Center recently announced that Amber Conrad RN, BSN, CIC, has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for August 2020. Conrad is an infection prevention specialist and has worked at PHC for 16 years.

Conrad's nomination reads in part, “She goes above and beyond to ensure our facility is prepared and educated regarding COVID-19. When posed with questions, she answers based on facts and recommendations from the CDC and from BJC HealthCare. She’s happy to help staff members at any time, and she takes great pride in her work.”

When asked what she enjoys most about her job, Conrad replied, “My favorite part is the people here. I have been at Parkland for sixteen years, and I have made some lifelong friends here. One thing I am confident about is that the people at Parkland love what they do. Each department is passionate about the care they provide to our patients, and I feel like they truly care about this community. I have a wonderful support system in them, and I love it when we are all successful. I’m thankful for everyone’s hard work on this team – especially my partner and occupational health nurse, David Voss, who cares so much for our team and positively impacts my work each day. We are a family!”