The new Bonne Terre Firehouse project is moving along.

A 14-foot door has been cut into the front face of the building and is being used as an access to pour concrete on the bay floor.

Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Chief Dave Pratte said there have been a lot of people questioning if the floor would be able to hold the weight of the firetrucks.

“There were initially four inches of concrete there, which is on solid ground and they have added six more inches to the existing four inches of concrete,” Pratte stressed. “Within those six inches are steel reinforcements, and in all, there is approximately 10 inches of concrete.”

Pratte explained that it is more than sufficient to hold the trucks they plan to put in there. He added there may be some misunderstandings about the building, but none of the bay floor has any part of a basement underneath it.

“None of the bay floor has basement under it and that is what I want people to understand,” Pratte said. “It is all on solid ground, it has been reinforced and there was concrete added to it. They have one door cut in and they are using it as access for the concrete trucks to pour concrete in there and get stuff in and out of the building.”

Pratte said they have been very busy over there and are about done with the sheet rock. He added they are mudding the sheetrock and preparing to finish walls out. The electricians are on site daily adding power, running lines and running the electric.

“The plumbing is being put in place and it’s ongoing each day,” Pratte said. “I think everything is on schedule and seems to be falling in place. We have several things coming in that are being shipped in for the firehouse.”

Pratte said everyone seems to be excited about this tremendous gift and that it is still hard to take to all in that someone is helping them so much.

“It’s such a wonderful gift for not only our firefighters, but for the community as well,” Pratte said. “It’s not every day that somebody in our community steps up with that kind of money to help our community. Some days it is overwhelming, his generosity.”

