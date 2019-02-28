The presentation of several awards and special recognitions were on the Farmington Board of Education agenda when it met last week in regular session at the school administration building.
Dr. Lori Lamb, Washington-Franklin Elementary principal, presented a plaque to first grade instructor Beth Black as Farmington School District's Featured Teacher for the month.
“[Black] started as a peer professional,” Lamb said. “She did a preschool case program with the district. When Lincoln first opened its doors, she was a fifth grade teacher that first year. Then Washington-Franklin snagged her for a first-grade teacher for 25 years.
"[Black] has the coveted room with the nice little fireplace. She’s seen a lot of curriculum changes and a lot of district initiatives that we’ve undergone over the years and always stood behind and worked really hard to improve our students and staff.”
Lamb also noted that Black has been with the Farmington School District for 28 years.
Next, Patrick Sullivan was awarded the Heartland Hero award for his service to the Farmington School District. Lamb explained that Sullivan’s roots are in the area and that he has performed extensive volunteer work for the district.
“Patrick is a 2002 graduate of Farmington High School,” she said. “While still a senior in high school, he started a local entrepreneurship as part of Sullivan Family Properties. Over the years he’s been growing his business. He has a lot of ties to our district as well.
"He has three children that attend [Farmington Schools]. His wife is a fourth grade teacher at Washington-Franklin. With his wife teaching there, it made Patrick the best candidate for us to have involved last year when we started our extended character committee.
“Through our extended character committee, we strive to bring in community and staff members to help embed character into everything we are doing. He has roasted hundreds of hot dogs over the years for fourth grade picnics and our family nights.”
Following Lamb's presentations, Wade Welch and Mark Reuther of Hoener Architects gave an update on construction projects being considered for the upcoming bond referendum. The main project will be upgrades made to Truman Auditorium.
“The overall style of the building is not going to change,” Welch said. “It’s a very historic building to the school and the community, so we don’t want to change the general appearance of the building. We just want to update it the best that we can.”
In addition to interior renovations, the most obvious exterior change will be the replacement of the front steps that are in disrepair, as well as to bring them up to ADA compliance.
“I’m sure everyone knows, they are not in the best of repair,” Welch said. “They’re 60 years old or older. It is our intention, we want to completely remove the steps, bring in new steps and a new entrance patio that is fully [ADA] accessible.”
