Fire

Jake’s Express Shop sustains some damage after a fire Monday night. 

 Matthew Morey, Daily Journal

Firefighters were called to the scene of a convenience store fire Monday evening. 

According to reports, departments were dispatched to Jake’s Express Shop and Deli, located at 6104 Route Y outside Goose Creek. Bob Reeves, fire chief for Goose Creek, said the initial call was for smoke coming from Jake’s Express Shop and the call came in at about 8:54 p.m.

Firefighters from Big River/Bonne Terre, Goose Creek, Lake Timberline, De Soto, Desloge, Leadington and Farmington were dispatched. Crews were on the scene for nearly two hours.

According to Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte, there wasn’t extensive damage and the building didn't appear to be a total loss.

Jake's Express Shop shares the same building as the Post Office, but the Post Office part of it is undamaged and still open to the public.

Nobody was inside at the time firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

