The latest in a long history of offenses in Missouri Case Net was filed on Tuesday in St. Francois County against Raymond Dale Brewer, 53, of Park Hills. The criminal complaint charges Brewer with one count of misdemeanor sexual misconduct. According to the complaint, on or about May 10, Brewer exposed his genitals in a way that he knew would offend and cause alarm to others.

In a probable cause statement from the Bismarck Police Department, officers state witnesses allege Brewer was standing in his doorway with his exposed genitals in his hand. Witnesses stated Brewer was watching children play in the yard while he pleasured himself. Brewer reportedly knew that the witnesses, including the children, saw what he was doing.

While police were investigating the incident, they discovered Brewer is a registered sex offender in Missouri. According to a second probable cause statement and a second criminal complaint, Brewer failed to register his change of address when he moved to the Bismarck home. One charge of felony failure to register as a sex offender was filed against Brewer on May 11.

Investigators say Brewer admitted his last registered address was in Iron County and was completed in June 2022. Brewer is scheduled for an initial appearance in the misdemeanor sexual misconduct charge on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 6 for the felony failure to register charge at 1:30 p.m. Both hearings will take place at the St. Francois County Courthouse.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sex Offender Registry shows Brewer was convicted of 2nd-degree child molestation on Jan. 13, 2009, and is considered a Tier I Missouri Sex Offender. The website states Tier 1 offenders have a 15-year registration requirement and must report annually in person to the Chief Law Enforcement Officer.

On March 7, 2009, the Daily Journal reported Brewer chose to live within 1,000 feet of the West County Middle School and law enforcement told him to leave. Brewer was also written about in the Daily Journal on Nov. 27, 2006, when he was accused of operating a meth lab at his home in Farmington.

Brewer is currently out on bond and was recently placed on house arrest without GPS monitoring. Other convictions for Brewer include four counts of felony child endangerment, one count of felony distribution/manufacturing of a controlled substance, felony non-payment of support, numerous bad check charges, and a couple of protection orders.