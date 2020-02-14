Cooking up conversation, lunch at BT Senior Center

Winter months can be tough on senior citizens who might already be feeling a bit isolated through circumstances beyond their control. Perhaps they no longer drive, maybe they’ve lost close family and friends over the years, maybe they just moved to the area, or maybe they no longer feel safe venturing out by themselves.
The Bonne Terre Senior Center has been kicking off the new year by offering an open invitation: Come to the center to enjoy a balanced, nutritious meal, then stick around for camaraderie and conversation.
Located off of Allen Street behind Bonne Terre City Hall and next to the police station, the center serves lunch Monday through Thursday and breakfast on Friday. On the last Monday of the month, an evening meal is also served.
Patrons Dorothy Gouin, Nancy Steinmeyer, Sandra Ruff and Mary Lou Malone were lingering over lunch Monday afternoon, having chosen from a menu that featured spaghetti and meatballs, chicken strips, corn, spinach, garlic bread, cheesy potatoes, and a fully-stocked salad bar with spring mix lettuce as the centerpiece.
Patron and Parkview Apartments resident Bob Belsey was playing the piano for everyone’s lunchtime entertainment.
“I really enjoy my time here,” Malone said. “Along with the good food, there’s good company and much-needed conversation.”
And what do they talk about?
“Oh, everything,” Steinmeyer said.
“We talk about food, our families, and things we’re doing, things we’ve done,” Ruff said. She grinned mischievously as she forked up another bite of cake. “Sometimes it gets kind of raunchy.”
The other ladies quietly chuckled.
“And there’s a lot to do,” said Malone, who lives in the Parkview Apartments next door. “There’s the library in the corner, quilting, Bingo, yoga…”
“I teach quilting and we need more people,” Ruff said. “We’ve already got the sewing machines. You should put that in your story.”
Gouin said she appreciates the friends she made at the center. “These ladies have been so kind, and I look forward to seeing them,” she said. A bit later: “Before you go, I need to give you a hug.”
Center manager Cher Robinson, who also manages the Parkview Apartments next door, said there's always a protein entrée, vegetables, breads, drinks, fruit and dessert. The soup and salad bar adds variety, and baker Debbie Varner is always whipping up cookies, pies, cakes and puddings.
“The price is low and the quality is high,” Robinson said about the meals, which go for a suggested donation of $4 for seniors.
“In addition to great food, the specialty of the house is hosting those 60 years old and older. The friendly conversation flows freely,” she said. “The staff fields all questions, and if they don't have an immediate answer, they can point you in the right direction.”
In addition, there's a regularly-changing calendar of lively classes, crafts, games, organized exercise and assistance for seniors. Bingo is three times a week, sponsored by local companies. Thursdays during tax season, AARP provides free assistance from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There’s cardio drumming, celebration of holidays and special events, free blood sugar and blood pressure checks. In the summer, the outdoor patio is planted beautifully by Parkview residents and the Bonne Terre Garden Club.
Anyone looking for more information can check out Bonne Terre Senior Nutrition Center on Facebook, or can call 573-358-3726 for meal times, costs and more information.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.