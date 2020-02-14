Cooking up conversation, lunch at BT Senior Center

And what do they talk about?

“Oh, everything,” Steinmeyer said.

“We talk about food, our families, and things we’re doing, things we’ve done,” Ruff said. She grinned mischievously as she forked up another bite of cake. “Sometimes it gets kind of raunchy.”

The other ladies quietly chuckled.

“And there’s a lot to do,” said Malone, who lives in the Parkview Apartments next door. “There’s the library in the corner, quilting, Bingo, yoga…”

“I teach quilting and we need more people,” Ruff said. “We’ve already got the sewing machines. You should put that in your story.”

Gouin said she appreciates the friends she made at the center. “These ladies have been so kind, and I look forward to seeing them,” she said. A bit later: “Before you go, I need to give you a hug.”

Center manager Cher Robinson, who also manages the Parkview Apartments next door, said there's always a protein entrée, vegetables, breads, drinks, fruit and dessert. The soup and salad bar adds variety, and baker Debbie Varner is always whipping up cookies, pies, cakes and puddings.