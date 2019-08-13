{{featured_button_text}}
Cooling centers open due to outage

High winds, lightning and rain wiped out power in a sizable area early Tuesday morning, with about 1,100 households still without electricity at 11 a.m., according to Ameren’s online outage map.

Outages were reported south of Potosi, to north of Bonne Terre, to southeast of Farmington and stretching to Iron Mountain Lake, in addition to the wider Missouri-Illinois region Ameren serves. St. Francois County Emergency Management reported the outage was mostly in the Terre du Lac and Bonne Terre areas.

The weather has cooled considerably since the previous day’s temperatures that spiked to the high 90s, but the humidity and lack of power is still taking a toll with temperatures expected to rise to around 88 degrees. This has moved several municipalities to open cooling centers.

According to St. Francois County 911, the following cooling centers are available during business hours:

Terre du Lac Firehouse 1

Desloge City Hall

Bonne Terre Nutrition Center

If cooling centers are needed after hours, contact Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Assistant Editor / Reporter

Load comments