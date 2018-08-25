The Bonne Terre City Council recently met and during the meeting the council made approvals, heard reports and heard from a community member.
Bonne Terre City Administrator Jim Eaton said they approved the new fireworks ordinance allowing fireworks to be permitted within city limits from July 1 through July 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the exception of July 4 where there will be an 11 p.m. curfew.
The council heavily discussed the issue during last month’s meeting and decided to have Seth Pegram, the city attorney draw up an ordinance.
“The council also heard from Jim Akins, representing the Knights of Columbus, VFW, American Legion and possibly some others on collecting at the intersections,” Eaton said. “There were probably three or four service organizations who have tax-exempt statuses and collecting was a big fundraiser for them.”
Eaton said Akins explained that since the city passed an ordinance in July 2017 eliminating all solicitations at city intersections it has affected them significantly.
“It has affected their ability to raise money to support various activities in the area,” Eaton said. “There was no real discussion with the council, other than after Akins left, a person at the council meeting said this was discussed at great length when they decided not to do it and now that they haven’t done for it a year it would be a big mistake to reconsider.”
Eaton said they also heard from Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief Dave Pratte and both the city and rural fire departments received a grants for new air packs and turnout gear.
“The city council is also still seeking a city administrator and there has still been no decision,” Eaton said. “From what I understand, the council will be re-interviewing two of the finalists one more time.”
The council had interviewed several candidates for the position, but had never made a final decision. Eaton was named Bonne Terre interim city administrator in August 2015.
