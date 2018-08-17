Meeting in regular session on Tuesday night, the Park Hills City Council passed several ordinances related to city projects and street work.
The meeting was opened with a public hearing to gather input on consideration of vacating an alley on Ethel Street. Community Development Director Robert Sullivan explained the situation, saying that the alley would need to be vacated by city ordinance and the separated lots would be administratively consolidated at the request of the owner of the two lots.
Hearing no public input on the matter, Mayor Daniel Naucke closed the public hearing and the council approved the ordinance that effectively vacated the portion of the public alley as requested.
After hearing council discussion and reports, the council next moved on to new business, beginning with the consideration of an ordinance related to tax increment financing districts. Park Hills Economic Developer Anna Kleiner introduced the proposed ordinance, which would authorize an agreement between the city and the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission (SEMO RPC).
“As you’re aware from recent meetings we’ve had with them, we are planning to explore the establishment of additional tax increment financing (TIF) districts in the city,” Kleiner said. “One of them would be a situation where we would have an amendment to the existing TIF district out around Fairgrounds (Drive), the development of a new district in that area to encompass a slightly new boundary area and then one potentially on East Main that could stretch all the day down, eventually, to St. Joe Drive.”
Kleiner explained that the SEMO RPC would handle the planning of the TIF districts, as well as the related work that is related to their planning and implementation.
“The Regional Planning Commission specializes in this type of a planning service, as well as many other types,” she said. “They met with us recently, and they are able to develop these redevelopment plans as they did with our past two districts that we’ve had. They wil work with the city to do analysis of assessed valuations, the feasibility of doing these districts, and the attorneys that specialize in TIF. So, this package deal that they’re offering to do these three redevelopment plans simultaneously is $39,500, to be paid at the conclusion of their services, which will be in about five months if all goes well.”
City Administrator Mark McFarland pointed out that the TIF district encompassing the area around Fairgrounds could benefit the city in terms of the cost of the working being done to replace a lift station in the area, as that station would service the rest of the district. The council voted unanimously to approve the agreement with SEMO RPC.
Kleiner also explained the next two proposed ordinances, which related to the work being done at Fairgrounds Drive.
“As we have with the hiking and biking trail to be constructed connecting to St. Joe State Park, part of the ORV trail is going to be within the boundaries of the state park,” Kleiner said. “For us to do the construction, we need a temporary construction easement on state park property to do that project.”
The council approved the agreement between the city and the Department of Natural Resources, which will be sent to state officials for signing. The next ordinance dealt with insurance concerns of the property owner in the fairgrounds area.
“The private property owner in the fairgrounds area, DRILLMO, has been working with the city to grant those temporary construction easements and permanent easement areas for both the hiking and biking trail and the ORV trail,” Kleiner said. “This is typically an administrative function with them signing the papers and granting the easement — it doesn’t typically have to go to the city council.
“As we prepare to have access to these areas from DRILLMO for the ORV trial, they have raised some concerns about future liability in regard to use by the public of the permanent trail easement on their property. They wanted some additional assurance that they would have very limited liability, so we had our city attorney, Mr. Pultz, work with them and try to work out an agreement that would address their needs.”
Kleiner said the proposed ordinance would extend the city’s liability coverage, which is able to be extended to third parties, to DRILLMO for the company’s concern regarding liability on the ORV easements. The council approved the agreement.
The council next approved an ordinance authorizing an agreement with Lead Belt Materials for the paving of Bennett Street, Low Street, an alley at Mosier Auto Body, the parking lot behind the senior center, Norwood Street and Red Rooster Road.
McFarland said that since Red Rooster Road technically falls into both Leadington and Park Hills, the cost would be shared by both cities for that portion of paving. The city’s total cost for the paving comes to $39,837.
The council also approved a required conflict of interest disclosure policy and set a date for the city’s public hearing for the 2018 property tax rate for Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m.
The final measures voted upon were several mayoral appointments to the city’s planning and zoning board and board of adjustment. Naucke asked that the council confirm the appointment of Carla Johnson to an unexpired term of a resident who moved, the movement of member Jared Lucas to alternate member and the appointment of Duane McAllister to Lucas’ seat.
At the request of Ward 2 Councilman David Easter, the appointments were considered separately. The appointment of Johnson and movement of Lucas were approved unanimously, with the appointment of McAllister splitting the council four votes to four. Councilmen Coleman, Easter, Boers and Weinhold voted ‘no,’ while councilmen Reed, Clark, LaChance and Hart voted ‘yes.’ Naucke broke the tie and approved the appointment of McAllister.
The council lastly approved the appointment of Gene Thomas to the planning and zoning board and the reappointment of Dennis Gordon and Jim Watkins by unanimous vote.
