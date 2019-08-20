Several items were voted on during the Park Hills City Council meeting last week pertaining to equipment purchases, occupancy permits and inspections, and the city’s use of social media.
The city council began by approving a request for a special use permit made by Dwayne Warncke, owner of D & M Storage, to construct an additional storage rental unit on the property located on Front Street.
City Administrator Mark McFarland then gave his monthly report.
McFarland first brought to the council a request from Senior Center Director Holly Buxton to use the municipal parking lot during the Cruisin’ for a Cause event which is scheduled for Oct. 5. The request was granted. Last month, the council approved closing the section of Main Street between The Flower Girl florist shop and RaeCole’s Coffee Bar for the charity event. The section of Main Street will be the location of the classic car show the day of the event.
McFarland also made a request on behalf of Gulf Station owner Gene Fritsche to close the small street between East Main and Stanley Streets, which runs alongside the Gulf Station during the Cruisin’ for a Cause event. Fritsche requested the street be closed for the parking of classic cars and to provide an area for people to see the cars, as well as the restored Gulf Station which he will open during the event. The road closure request was also granted.
McFarland then gave an end-of-season recap of how the municipal pool fared this summer. Sunday was the last day the pool was open. Attendance was slightly down this year, but McFarland said the lower attendance was most likely due to several rainy days this summer and because the pool began closing one day each week for maintenance. Parks and Recreation Director Dooley Politte said that closing the pool once a week has made a huge difference and the pool has never been as clean at the end of the season as it is this year.
McFarland said he wanted to personally commend Pool Manager Jessica Wilfong and all of her staff for all the great work they’ve done this year.
Park Hills got its S & P Global rating for this year and was able to secure an “A-” which will allow the city to borrow money at relatively low interest rates, McFarland explained to the council members.
After the administrator's report, the council took up unfinished business which included passing several ordinances.
The first ordinance passed was authorizing City Mayor Daniel Naucke to enter an agreement with Azavar Audit Solutions.
In May, Jonathan Wezner, a representative from Azavar Government Solutions, addressed the council and explained his company's services in tracking and litigating mistakes made by utility providers such as Ameren and Charter Communications when collecting taxes from customers that are owed to the city. For instance, mistakes in how these utility companies record customer addresses could result in the city not receiving its portion of the tax revenue collected by the companies.
The council next heard from Community Development Director Robert Sullivan regarding occupancy permits and inspection fees. Sullivan presented the council with two ordinances relating to building occupancy. The first ordinance separates residential and commercial classifications of buildings as it relates to the fees charged for occupancy permits and inspections. The fees were lowered for residential inspections as they are easier to complete, according to Sullivan.
The second ordinance extends the amount of time that an occupancy permit is valid, from six months to 12 months. It also states that an occupancy permit will not be required if a building permit has already been obtained. An occupancy permit will now be issued upon the passing of a final building inspection.
Both ordinances were passed unanimously by the council.
The council also approved a resolution pertaining to the city's use of social media.
Previously, the city approved a social media policy on June 12, 2018, recognizing the importance and necessity of having a social media policy.
The resolution presented in last Tuesday’s council meeting updates the policy to define the social networking and social media policy for Park Hills.
It outlines certain guidelines for personal and professional use of social media by the city's employees. The language of the ordinance is pretty standard and includes policies typical of a government body. The policy prohibits confidential information from being shared on the city’s social media pages and also forbids city employees from posting partisan political views, profanity, racist, or derogatory content on behalf of the city.
Some necessary purchases were also approved through ordinances.
An ordinance was passed allowing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Vandevanter Engineering to purchase a new water pump for the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The city will buy the pump for $7,610.
The purchase of three new sets of turnout gear for the fire department was also approved.
Five of the department’s turnout gear sets need to be replaced after the fire department responded in April to an overturned fuel tanker in Caledonia and the turnout gear was contaminated by fuel from the tanker.
After getting bids from four different companies, it was agreed that three sets of Honeywell Tails Structural Firefighting Turnout Gear will be purchased from Leo M. Ellebracht Company at a total cost of $7,178.70.
Councilman Larry LaChance asked why the city was only replacing three sets of gear if five sets were damaged. McFarland explained it was because of the cost of the gear and how much the city had in the budget to cover the cost.
McFarland said that the city is in the process of filing an insurance claim to be reimbursed for the five damaged sets, but the fire department was in need of the equipment in the meantime.
Fire Chief Brad Weiss said the turnout gear has a 10-year life expectancy and the department needed to purchase three to four sets each year to keep from having to order a large amount of turnout gear all at once.
“Those five sets are separate,” Weiss explained to the council. “This was the three sets we’re budgeted for this fiscal year to purchase."
“The five sets, when they pay us, will be reimbursed separately and paid for separately,” Weiss clarified.
